Best all-round smart bike: Wattbike Atom

Wattbike Atom, £2,399, wattbike.com

The build quality of this bike is hard to beat – its moving parts (pedals and cranks aside) are housed in a sealed unit away from inquisitive little fingers – and the design allows for a compact footprint that won’t take up too much space at home. First released in 2017 (and updated for greater responsiveness and precision in 2020), the Atom has proven to be a trusty training companion for keen cyclists, while the handlebar system also works well for triathletes (due to the tribar extensions). The bike can be paired with any training app, including the Wattbike Hub (£7.99 per month), and automatically adjusts resistance. £2,399, wattbike.com

Best smart bike with screen: Technogym Ride

Technogym Ride, £3,990, technogym.com

Unlike many smart bikes, this one comes equipped with its own 22in HD touchscreen displaying key workout stats, which can be paired with most third-party training apps (including Technogym’s own offering) and entertainment channels such as Netflix. The bike’s design is slick and streamlined – but the inner workings are very much up to the mark – and the price reflects the quality of materials and added extras. It is a solid choice for keen cyclists. £3,990, technogym.com

Best turbo trainer with “real ride” feel: Wahoo Kickr Move

Wahoo Kickr Move, £1,399.99, wahoofitness.com

The brand’s seventh iteration of its flagship turbo trainer introduces a new innovation – eight inches of motion on a curved track, allowing the bike to rock back and forth (with some side to side movement) for a much more realistic and engaging ride. The trainer offers all of the key features of previous models: it connects to devices via WiFi (a unique feature among turbo trainers that provides the most stable and speedy connection); has an impressive power accuracy to within +/-1 per cent; and performs smoothly in ERG mode. It runs quietly too. £1,399.99, wahoofitness.com

Best affordable turbo trainer: Zwift Hub One

Zwift Hub One, £549 (including a 12-month subscription), zwift.com

The popular immersive online training platform has millions of active users, and launched its own Zwift Hub One trainer in 2022 – a piece of kit that nicely juggles top-end functionality with competitive pricing (that includes a 12-month subscription). The bike’s resistance automatically adjusts to your paired training app when in ERG mode, and it’s accurate, quiet and is very easy to set up due to the pre-installed rear cog that allows you to slot on your bike effortlessly. Expect to be up and pedalling within minutes. £549 (including a 12-month subscription), zwift.com

Most motivating spin bike: Peloton Bike+

Peloton Bike+, from £1,995, onepeloton.co.uk

Peloton launched in 2012 but remains one of the best at-home mechanical motivators: its live classes are highly engaging (expect personal shoutouts from the instructor) and are complemented by thousands of on-demand sessions. The bike is impressive – notably the Bike+ version, which has a large screen that can be rotated and used for workouts off the bike. This model also has improved sound quality, and resistance that can be automatically adjusted by the instructor (if you wish). It is up there as the best equipped of any spin bike, with a space-saving footprint of 1.2m x 0.6m. From £1,995, onepeloton.co.uk

Great value spin bike: NordicTrack S15i Studio Bike

NordicTrack S15i Studio Bike, £1,599 plus subscription to iFit, £408 a year, nordictrack.co.uk

Expect top-quality hardware at a reasonably affordable price, accompanied by a motivating workout ecosystem with both live and on-demand classes via iFit. It features the same motorised incline (physically tilting the bike +20 per cent and -10 per cent to simulate outdoors riding) as the brand’s other models, and is near silent due to a belt drive and magnetic resistance system (which can be auto-adjusted by the class leader). There’s also a fan, two 1.5kg dumbbells and the option to connect to headphones via Bluetooth. £999 plus subscription to iFit, £408 a year, nordictrack.co.uk