A DREAM wedding became a tragedy after loaded lorry smashed into a bus carrying dozens of guests.

The horror smash killed six guests and injured 43 others who were headed to the nuptials in Denizli, Turkey.

2 Rescue workers attempted to save those still inside Credit: Twitter

2 The bus overturned after the lorry smashed into it Credit: Twitter

The large lorry loaded with sand swerved into oncoming traffic early morning Saturday and slammed into the bus, leaving it dangling dangerously close to a cliff edge.

Shocking photos show the mangled bus lying on its side, with passenger’s belongings dotting the surrounding road.

Police, firemen and ambulance crews rushed to the scene as it was revealed fingerprint analysis may be needed to identify the dead.

Five people died instantly, with a sixth dying after being rushed to hospital – with one victim identified as police officer Birol Kucuk.

The lorry was discovered on the side of the road in a ditch, with driver Bekir Atman thought to have survived.

A spokesman for the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in Denizli said: “According to the initial findings, 42 of the 48 people on the bus were injured and 6 people died.

“An investigation into the incident was immediately started and 2 public prosecutors were assigned.”

In June, Madeleine Edsell and Mitchell Gaffney’s fairytale day ended in devastation when a vehicle carrying around 40 wedding guests overturned.

Just hours after they tied the knot, ten of their guests were killed and another 25 were injured as they travelled to their accomodation at around 11.30pm.

The coach carrying the group overturned at a roundabout on Wine Country Drive near the Hunter Expressway off-ramp at Greta.

Passengers were hauled out of the front windscreen by emergency services as they desperately tried to save those trapped inside.

Bus driver Brett Andrew Button, 58, from Maitland, was charged with ten counts of causing death by dangerous driving and one additional charge of negligent driving occasioning death.

And in May, a groom in South Carolina lost his bride only minutes after they left their sendoff.

Bride Samantha Hutchinson was riding in a golf cart in Folly Beach with her new husband Aric and two others when driver Jamie Lee Komoroski slammed into them at 65mph.

The cart flew 100 yards and rolled several times, killing the bride and leaving the groom with life-threatening injuries, Aric’s mother Annette wrote in a GoFundMe.

Komoroski, 25, has been charged with reckless vehicular homicide and three counts of driving under the influence causing great bodily harm.