The director of communications at the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, Unrwa, said on Thursday that food supplies are running out in Gaza, following Israel’s block on food and humanitarian aid entering the besieged strip, reported Reuters.

“All basic supplies are running out,” said Juliette Touma. “The prices of commodities have exponentially… It means babies, children are going to bed hungry. Every day without these basic supplies, Gaza inches closer towards very, very deep hunger.”

It has been nearly six weeks since Israel’s blockade came into effect, and the vast majority of the strip’s 2.1 million residents do not have enough to eat.

The World Food Programme used to provide bread from 25 bakeries across Gaza, but all of them are now closed.

Dwindling supplies are being sold at exorbitant prices, with a 25-kilo sack of flour retailing for $60 instead of $6, and a litre of cooking oil retailing for $10 instead of $1.50.

Medical charity Doctors Without Borders says it is encountering children and pregnant women with severe malnutrition. Lactating mothers are too hungry to be able to breastfeed.