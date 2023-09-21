Construction giant Skanska is piloting the Volvo EC230, the largest electric excavator of its kind, on a huge transit project in Los Angeles.

Volvo has launched its EC230 excavator in Europe and China, but it’s not officially launched it in the US. It’s expected to be available in North America in 2024.

Skanska’s electric excavator pilot in LA, one of four pilot programs in North America, is going to run for 90 days. Skanska wants to test the success of an electric excavator of this size on a “megaproject,” so it’s put it on the Los Angeles Metro’s Purple (D Line) Extension Transit Project.

James Bailey, executive vice president of Skanska USA Civil’s West Coast operations, said, “The construction industry is responsible for 40% of energy-related carbon emissions… Participating in this pilot allows us to continue to be a part of the transition to low-carbon, zero-emission construction. Doing so on a large-scale project like the Purple (D Line) Extension Transit Project will provide a unique insight to inform sustainable innovation moving forward.”

The Volvo EC230 replaced a diesel-powered Komatsu PC228 excavator on the LA project. It’s going to load trucks of export material from a stockpile at the D Line’s La Brea Station, which is under construction.

The EC230 has an operating weight of 23,000-26,100 kg (50,706-57,540 lbs). It features a battery capacity of 264 kWh and a runtime of up to five hours.

You can check out the EC230 in action here:

Photo: Skanska

