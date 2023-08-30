Actinic keratosis (AK): AK is a precancerous condition characterized by dry, scaly spots or patches. It typically appears on areas that are often exposed to the sun, such as the neck, hands, forearms and head. Being fair-skinned, having a history of severe sunburns and having a weakened immune system raises the risk of AK. AK is typically a precursor to squamous cell carcinoma, Dr. Doris Day , a board-certified dermatologist in private practice and attending physician at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City.

Basal cell carcinoma (BCC): The most common type of skin cancer, BCC often appears as flesh-colored, pearl-like bumps or pinkish skin patches. It also develops on sun-exposed areas of skin, but does not grow quickly and rarely spreads, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation .

Squamous cell carcinoma (SCC): This cancer typically appears on sun-exposed skin areas and often resembles a scaly patch, firm bump or ulcer that heals and then re-opens, according to the AAD . It is the second-most common type, and if not caught early, it can grow deep into the skin and injure nerves, blood vessels and other body parts.