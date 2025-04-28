Image credit: WAM/Website

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai is launching a new intercity bus service, Route E308.

This route will connect Stadium Bus Station in Dubai to Al Jubail Bus Station in Sharjah and will be operational starting May 2, 2025.

The fare for a one-way journey is set at Dhs12, a WAM report said.

“RTA is committed to expanding the public bus network and improving its integration with other transit modes such as the metro, tram, and marine transport,” said Adel Shakeri, Director of Planning and Business Development at RTA’s Public Transport Agency.

“Enhancing intermodal connectivity is central to positioning public transport as the preferred choice for mobility across the emirate,” he added.

Also effective May 2, RTA will implement enhancements to several bus routes, rerouting services to provide passengers with a smoother, more efficient, and more comfortable commuting experience.

The improved routes are as follows: