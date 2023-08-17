A closed beta test will be held for Skull and Bones next weekend.

Running August 25-28, you can register to take part in the closed beta here. It’s invitation only, and it will be held on PC. If you are selected to participate, you’ll receive an invitation on your registered Ubisoft Connect email address.

Skull and Bones Closed Beta Trailer

If you receive an invitation from Ubisoft, you can invite up to two friends to join the closed beta. Invited friends will need a registered Ubisoft Connect account, and their PC must meet the required specs.

Speaking of which, below are the PC specs required for the closed beta test. It will also only be available in English.

Skull and Bones – Closed Beta Test PC Specs

Recommended requirements (1080p at 60 frames per second)

Operating system: Windows 10 / Windows 11

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K, AMD Ryzen 5 3600, or better

RAM: 8 GB (running dual-channel mode)

Video card: NVIDIA RTX 2070 (8 GB), AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT (8 GB), or better

Hard drive: 65 GB available storage (SSD recommended)

Minimum requirements (1080p at 30 frames per second)

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790, AMD Ryzen 5 1600, or better

RAM: 8 GB (running dual-channel mode)

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB), AMD Radeon RX 570 (8 GB), or better

Hard drive: 65 GB available storage (SSD recommended)

Recommended 2K configuration (1440p, 60 frames per second)

Operating system: Windows 10 / Windows 11

Processor: Intel i7-9700K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, or better

RAM: 16 GB (running dual-channel mode)

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 (8 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6800 (16 GB), or better

Hard drive: 65 GB available storage (SSD required)

Recommended 4K configuration (2160p, 60 frames per second)

Operating system: Windows 10 / Windows 11

Processor: Intel Core i5-11600K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, or better

RAM: 16 GB (running dual-channel mode)

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 (10 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (16 GB)

Hard drive: 65 GB available storage (SSD required)

Skull and Bones – Closed Beta Test Dates and Times

You will also be able to pre-load the tester ahead of time on August 22 at 3am PST, 6am EST, 11am BST, 12pm CEST.

The closed beta kicks off August 24 at 7pm PST and 10pm EST. On August 25 at 3am BST and 4am CEST.

It will end on August 28 at 12am PST, 3am EST, 8am BST, 9am CEST.

Skull and Bones – What’s in the Closed Beta Test?

Locations in the closed beta will include the Red Isle, known as the pirate den of Sainte Anne. Ruled by John Scurlock, this is the local Kingpin you’ll deal with in this safe zone where you can interact with other players and craft your ships, weapons, and equipment with the help of the skilled artisans who have made their home there. You can also access a warehouse to store your loot, repair your ship, sell the commodities you liberated from rich merchants, and more.

You will also be able to explore the Coast of Africa and meet the different factions present in-game. You can face them peacefully or turn against them in combat.

As you explore, look for opportunities to grow your infamy and riches, and look for hidden areas where you can drop anchor to stock up on ammunition or interact with vendors to fulfill contracts or buy rare items.

Be careful while doing all of your captain tasks, as you may face mutiny from your crew if you try to get out of bounds.

In Skull and Bones, the most direct path forward will be the game’s main campaign contracts. These contracts will guide you as you build your reputation and discover more about the world. But going off the beaten path is also encouraged, and speaking of contracts, you will experience the main campaign contracts up unto the Exterminate the Rat contract.

In addition, you’ll be able to rise to the Buccaneer Infamy Tier, and after reaching it, be sure to check your in-game mailbox to claim a new ship and powerful equipment.

There’s more to the closed beta than completing the last main campaign contract or reaching Buccaneer because there will be plenty of loot to hunt for and activities to complete. This is where your Logbook will come in handy, and the Journal in the Map tab will help you pin and track activities. World Events will also take place during the closed beta.

Skull and Bones Closed Beta Test Rewards and Streaming

Those who participate in the tester can unlock unique rewards for use upon release. These include the Spoken For Emote, the Skull and Bones firework, and the Pioneer Ship Vanity Set, complete with sails, hull color, sail pattern, ship emblem, and ship plate.

The Skull and Bones closed beta is not under NDA, and Ubisoft encourages you to stream your game sessions.

And more…

If you enjoy your time with the beta or want to be part of the tester team, you can sign up for the Insider Program. This is an ongoing live testing initiative where selected players play different iterations in real conditions.

Skull and Bones is still without a new release date, but it’s expected during Ubisoft’s 2023-2024 fiscal year.