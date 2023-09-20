Can I get a refund?

You may be entitled to compensation if you have suffered issues with your internet, call, or mobile services.

Internet firms usually pay out £8 for each day broadband and home phone services are not repaired after two full days of no service.

They will also pay £25 for each missed appointment, or for appointments canceled with less than 24 hours’ notice.

Plus, you’ll get £5 for each calendar day delay to the start of the new service. This is usually automatic.

If you’re a mobile customer and you suffer from a lack of service then depending on the circumstance you may be entitled to a refund or account credit.