Journey developer thatgamecompany has revealed a new look and title for Sky: The Two Embers, its upcoming animated series arriving in 2024 that’s based on the world and lore of Sky: Children of the Light.

Sky: Children of the Light is thatgamecompany’s follow-up to 2012’s Journey and is a social adventure that tasks you and your friends to restore a fallen kingdom above the clouds to its former glory. To do so, players will explore seven realms, solve puzzles, fly through the sky, and work together with others to push back the darkness and bring back the light.

As for the new series, we only catch a small glimpse, but it has a striking art style and teases that “a new world awaits.” While the story has yet to be fully revealed, it looks as though the main characters may need to search for a new home after a war or some threat comes to their doorstep. That threat is seen via a striking shot in the rain of a dragon-like creature flying above an army of sorts.

In our review of Sky: Children of Light, we said it is “a breathtaking follow-up to thatgamecompany’s previous hit, Journey, that surprised and delighted me from start to finish with its subtle story of exploration and healing.”

Sky: Children of the Light was recently in the news as it broke the Guinness World Record for the Most Users in a Concert Themed Virtual World with 10,000+ players in one virtual stadium. Soon, it will be going for a second record when it tries to have The Most Players Emoting Together at the Same Time in a Video Game.

