Skylo Secures $30M in Oversubscribed Funding to Expand Global Direct-to-Device Satellite Connectivity



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Feb 28, 2025













Skylo, a leading provider of seamless direct-to-device satellite connectivity, has announced the successful closure of an oversubscribed $30 million funding round. The investment was led by NGP Capital, with participation from Westly Group and existing backers including Intel Capital, BMW i Ventures, Samsung Catalyst Fund, and Next47. This funding will support Skylo’s expansion into new markets, with commercial coverage now extended to Brazil, Australia, and New Zealand, following its recent integration with Tier-1 smartphones and carrier networks.





Skylo operates the largest standards-based direct-to-device satellite network, enabling connectivity for smartphones, vehicles, and IoT devices in areas lacking cellular coverage. Unlike conventional satellite providers, Skylo has developed an ecosystem that integrates seamlessly with existing chipsets, module manufacturers, certification labs, and SIM providers. By collaborating with leading mobile network operators and MVNOs, Skylo offers satellite coverage as an extension of terrestrial networks.





Skylo’s service now spans the entire United States, including Alaska, Hawaii, and U.S. territories, in addition to its newly launched coverage in Brazil, Australia, and New Zealand. This expansion is made possible through a strategic partnership with Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications.





Despite advancements in mobile infrastructure, 85% of the Earth’s surface remains without reliable cellular coverage. Skylo addresses this challenge by allowing standard mobile devices to seamlessly transition from cellular networks to satellite connectivity when coverage is lost. Instead of relying on cell towers, Skylo-enabled devices connect to satellites, providing uninterrupted service in remote locations. Users experience connectivity as they would on a standard cellular network, but with the signal routed through satellites to ensure global reach.





“Skylo’s mission is to drive extreme accessibility of connectivity for cellular devices worldwide,” stated Parthsarathi Trivedi, CEO and co-founder of Skylo. Skylo is synonymous with anywhere connectivity for all, and this new funding allows us to enhance our market reach even farther and faster.





Skylo’s non-terrestrial network has already facilitated millions of messages globally and provides critical connectivity across five continents for both IoT and consumer devices. In the past six months, Skylo-enabled smartphones have played a vital role in disaster response during hurricanes and wildfires in the United States, enabling users to request emergency assistance when conventional networks were down. The company will showcase its SOS over satellite, SMS over satellite, and AI chat over satellite capabilities at MWC Barcelona 2025 in the GSMA Pavilion, Hall 4 Stand 4F30, from March 3 – 6, 2025.





Skylo stands apart as the category leader in the rapidly emerging direct-to-device (D2D) satellite connectivity space, commented Debjit Mukerji, Partner at NGP Capital. It is already operating one of the world’s first commercial solutions at a significant scale, with millions of consumers connected to the Skylo network. What has unlocked Skylo’s incredible growth is the depth of its ‘standards-plus’ technology stack that democratizes access to ubiquitous mobile connectivity. We are excited to partner with Parth and his team as their global commercialization continues to inflect.





