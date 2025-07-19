The Egyptian Meteorological Authority (EMA) expects a slight drop in temperatures over the next 72 hours, followed by a heat wave starting Tuesday.

Cairo is expected to reach 40C.

The EMA issued several tips on how to beat the heat, including; stay in well-ventilated areas, avoid direct sunlight during the afternoon, wear head coverings, avoid standing in direct sunlight and keep well-hydrated.

Saturday’s weather

The EMA expects very hot weather during the day in Greater Cairo, Lower Egypt, South Sinai, and the southern parts of the country.

It will be hot and humid on the north coast, and hot and humid at night in most parts of the country.

Active, intermittent winds are expected in Greater Cairo, Lower Egypt, the northeastern coast, and South Sinai, and may cause sand and dust storms in the southern parts of the country (Halayeb and Shalateen).

Expected temperatures for Saturday:

Alexandria: 32C

Cairo: 36C

Hurghada: 38C

Sharm el-Sheikh: 39C

Luxor: 43C

Aswan: 44C

Edited translation from Al-Masry Al-Youm