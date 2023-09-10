Slim Thug has been finally getting his long-overdue flowers while he can still smell them thanks to the strength of his albums and the love from his fans.

Following his February release of Where Dreams Are Made, Thugga dropped his follow-up, Midlife Crisis, on Friday (September 8).

The 13-track full-length album has a lead track of the same name, the official video for which arrived on the same day of the album’s release. Incidentally, September 8 was also Slim Thug’s 43rd birthday.

Check out the official video for the title track below:

The official video was directed by DJ Young Samm and features the Houston rapper stunting around his luxurious pad and participating in a therapy session. The lyrics take direct aim at Slim Thug’s haters, and all those who question his lifestyle.

“Next time you talk down on me, look up n-gga/ That pretty bitch you with I done fucked n-gga,” he raps. “Get left in the dust, you little stuck n-gga/ ‘Cause lil fuck n-ggas like you I don’t trust n-gga.”

Off the strength of the success of the title track’s video, Slim Thug then took to Instagram on Friday to ask his fans which single they’d like to see a video for next.

Back in March, the Houston rapper revealed his secret to staying rich, and apparently, it’s avoiding a certain kind of designer clothing.

The Already Platinum rapper took to Instagram to criticize designer outfits, using the term “gay” to describe the luxury clothes.

“Let me show you guys why I still got money and a lot of rappers went broke,” Thug said before showing off a $5.99 T-shirt he just bought. “The $5.99 shirt. Let me see how much the shorts is. The shorts, $12.99. Less than $20. I be in the club with this shit on and you don’t know ’cause I got on a million dollars’ worth of jewelry.”

He continued: “But y’all be buying that designer. Y’all be looking gay ’cause all the designers are gay and I’m the only one standing out here. There be 10 of y’all standing around with the same Christian Dior shirt, 10 of y’all with the same Gucci shirt, and I be standing out with the plain T that cost me $5.”

“Same as a happy meal or less. That’s how you stay rich longer. I just wanted to give y’all that game today,” he added.

Slim then took to the comments section to clarify his use of the term “gay” before any backlash could ensue — and said he has no ill feelings towards the LGBTQ+ community.

“For the gay ppl who are wondering what I mean when I say look gay I mean when a hood dude wearing a Gucci rainbow shirt and a man purse no offense to y’all tho,” he wrote along with several rainbow emojis.