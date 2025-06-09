Sly Stone, the iconic frontman of the band Sly and the Family Stone and an influential figure in funk, soul and rock, has died at the age of 82.

Stone’s family confirmed the musician’s death in a statement shared with CBC News.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved dad, Sly Stone of Sly and the Family Stone. After a prolonged battle with [Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease] and other underlying health issues, Sly passed away peacefully, surrounded by his three children, his closest friend, and his extended family,” the statement reads.

“While we mourn his absence, we take solace in knowing that his extraordinary musical legacy will continue to resonate and inspire for generations to come.”

Stone, born Sylvester Stewart, was a revolutionary musician and dynamic showman. Sly and the Family Stone transformed popular music in the 1960s and ’70s and beyond with such hits as Everyday People, Stand! and Family Affair.

