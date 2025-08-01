Ottawa paramedics say a man has died after the small plane he was piloting crashed into trees near the city’s airport on Thursday.

Emergency crews responded to a wooded area near Riverside Drive and Hunt Club Road shortly before 6 p.m. after receiving reports of the small plane crash.

Superintendent Marc-Antoine Deschamps said first responders worked together to extricate the three occupants from the plane.

Deschamps said the pilot, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene. A man and woman were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said it was investigating and that the plane was a privately registered Grumman AA-5A.

The Ottawa International Airport Authority said the airport fire department responded to the crash site, working with city firefighters, but airport operations were not affected.