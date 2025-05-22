A small plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood on Thursday morning, police confirmed.

The San Diego Police Department confirmed the crash occurred in the city’s Murphy Canyon neighborhood in a statement on X.

The department did not confirm how many people were on the plane or if there were any deaths. It is also unclear if the plane hit any homes or structures. The Federal Aviation Administration also confirmed the crash in a statement, but did not confirm the number of passengers onboard.

Police urged people to avoid the area and said more information would be shared as it becomes available.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria posted a local new report about the crash this morning on X. His office did not immediately return a request for comment.