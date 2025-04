A small plane crashed Friday morning near the Boca Raton Airport in Florida, according to police and NBC South Florida.

Police said in a post on X just before 11 a.m. that the area of Military Trail and Glades Road was closed due to the crash.

It’s not clear what caused the crash. Video showed debris scattered across a roadway and on train tracks, NBC South Florida reported.

“Avoid the Area,” police said on X.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.