– Our car cruised along the roads of Shenzhen, the steering wheel turning on its own. In the driver’s seat, a watchful BYD showroom employee kept his hands barely grazing the wheel, ready to take over at the first hint of trouble.

Over the course of the hour-long test drive piloted largely by the car on Feb 27, Mr Liu – who asked to be identified only by his last name – showed this reporter some of the advanced smart-driving features that China’s largest electric vehicle maker recently claimed would soon become “indispensable” in cars.

