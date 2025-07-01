Korean researchers have discovered that a common Asian plant grown in high-tech smart farms can significantly improve hair thickness, shine, and elasticity—offering potential relief for millions suffering from androgenic alopecia, the most common form of hair loss.

The breakthrough comes from an unlikely source: Justicia procumbens, a traditional medicinal plant that thrives in controlled agricultural environments.

The Korea Food Research Institute (KFRI), working with smart-farming company Wooree Green Science, found that extracts from the cultivated plant produced measurable improvements in hair health after 24 weeks of supplementation. Clinical trial participants showed increases in hair diameter (+3.7%), shine (+6.9%), and elasticity (+12.3%) compared to those receiving a placebo.

Smart Agriculture Meets Hair Science

The research represents a significant shift in how functional food ingredients are developed and sourced. Traditional approaches rely on wild-harvested plants, which face mounting challenges from climate change, supply chain disruptions, and rising costs.

“This project demonstrates not only the therapeutic potential of a single plant-derived compound but also the viability of smart agriculture as a sustainable production model for the functional food industry,” explained Dr. Chang-Hwa Jung, principal researcher at KFRI.

Key findings from the comprehensive study include:

Significant improvements in hair diameter, shine, and elasticity after 24 weeks

Protection against testosterone-induced hair damage in laboratory studies

Activation of cellular pathways crucial for hair growth and regeneration

No adverse effects detected in blood tests, blood pressure, or body weight

The research involved both laboratory and animal studies before progressing to human clinical trials, providing multiple layers of evidence for the extract’s effectiveness.

Targeting Hair Loss at the Cellular Level

Unlike conventional hair loss treatments that often focus on blocking hormones, the plant extract appears to work by activating the Wnt/β-catenin signaling pathway—a crucial cellular mechanism that promotes hair follicle regeneration and growth. This pathway naturally declines with age and hormonal changes, contributing to progressive hair thinning.

Laboratory studies revealed that the extract stimulates the production of key growth factors including VEGF (vascular endothelial growth factor) and FGF10 (fibroblast growth factor 10), both essential for healthy hair development. The extract also promotes the proliferation of dermal papilla cells, specialized cells at the base of hair follicles that control hair growth cycles.

Researchers identified 4-caffeoylquinic acid (4-CQA) as a primary active compound responsible for these effects. This naturally occurring antioxidant demonstrated the ability to extend the anagen (growth) phase of hair follicles while protecting against damage from male hormones like testosterone.

Addressing a Multi-Billion Dollar Problem

The timing couldn’t be better for Korean researchers. The country’s hair care market has surpassed 4 trillion Korean won (approximately $3 billion USD) in value, with growing demand for natural alternatives to pharmaceutical treatments that often carry side effects.

Current FDA-approved treatments like finasteride and minoxidil, while effective, can cause issues ranging from scalp irritation to sexual dysfunction with long-term use. The plant-based approach offers potential benefits without these concerning side effects.

KFRI has completed preparations to submit Justicia procumbens for registration as an individually approved functional ingredient with Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety—a crucial step toward commercial availability. The research has been published in respected international journals including Biomedicine & Pharmacotherapy and Heliyon, lending scientific credibility to the findings.

Smart Farming as the Future of Natural Medicine

The study highlights how controlled agricultural environments can produce consistent, high-quality medicinal plants year-round, regardless of external weather conditions or seasonal variations. Smart farms use sensors, automated systems, and data analytics to optimize growing conditions for specific plants and desired compound concentrations.

This approach could revolutionize how natural health products are developed and manufactured, moving away from unpredictable wild harvesting toward reliable, scalable production systems.

KFRI plans to expand this model by integrating AI-powered screening technologies and bioinformatics to identify and validate other native Korean plants with therapeutic potential. The institute aims to transform these discoveries into premium functional foods with global export potential, potentially creating new economic opportunities in both agriculture and healthcare sectors.

