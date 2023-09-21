As bioengineers incorporate smart technology into more aspects of the scientific process, these updates promise to digitize and automate laborious, repetitive research tasks while simultaneously transforming the laboratory into a more accessible and connected environment. This episode highlights cutting-edge smart technologies that allow scientists to take their research to the next level by streamlining common experimental workflows.

In this month’s episode, Deanna MacNeil from The Scientist’s Creative Services Team spoke with Sofie Salama and David Haussler, professors at the University of California, Santa Cruz, to learn more about the smart technology behind growing brain organoids.

The Scientist Speaks is a podcast produced by The Scientist’s Creative Services Team. Our podcast is by scientists and for scientists. We bring you the stories behind news-worthy molecular biology research. This month’s episode is sponsored by Benchling.