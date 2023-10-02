A poll of 1,000 people, who rent, found 62 percent didn’t know they can make a choice as the main bill payer when it comes to having an energy reading device – or not.

And 76 percent have never asked their landlord if they can have one installed, with 16 percent not wanting to bother them with the request.

More than one in 10 (11 percent) think it would be too much hassle to ask their landlord but, if offered one, 59 percent would be happy to accept it.

It also emerged 51 percent don’t have a working smart meter in their rental property – meaning residents may be self-rationing or not using any energy, and their supplier will be unable to intervene.

The study was commissioned by Utilita, which has launched the ‘Smart Landlords, Smart Tenants’ campaign to turbo-boost the national smart meter rollout across the private rental sector – ready for what is going to be the hardest winter for millions of tenants.

Campaign ambassador, industry expert and founder of Landlord Action, Paul Shamplina, has shared his advice on the subject giving landlords the need to know facts [https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=cz6K2a9Gwww].

Paul said: “The latest smart meters are a welcome addition to every property, whether it is rented or owned.

“I have to admit, I didn’t know much about smart meters – and I was completely unaware of the role smart meters have as a safety net for households, especially those struggling to make ends meet, making this campaign extremely timely.”

Of those who don’t have a working smart meter, 23 percent are still waiting for one to be fitted by their supplier.

And 14 percent haven’t yet been offered the option to have one – despite suppliers being mandated to do so.

Of those who are aware of the smart meter benefits, only 21 percent knew about the access to money-saving schemes while only 27 percent realise they support the country’s energy security efforts.

Utilita’s founder and CEO, Bill Bullen, said: “With the affordability crisis continuing to bite and financial resilience at an all-time