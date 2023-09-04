Steve Harwell, the former lead singer of American rock band Smash Mouth, has died, according to a post on the band’s official X account (formerly Twitter).

US media earlier reported that the Smash Mouth frontman had begun receiving hospice care at home, where he was in the final stages of liver failure.

Manager Robert Hayes told breaking tabloid news site TMZ that Mr Harwell was surrounded by family and friends as he received treatment.

Mr Harwell was 56.

Fans of the band — perhaps best remembered for their 1999 hit All Star, which was featured in the 2001 animated movie Shrek — have expressed their condolences online.

In 2019, footage emerged of Mr Harwell appearing disorientated during a live performance in Syracuse, New York, and he announced his retirement in 2021.

At the time, it was reported that his declining state was due to health issues and substance abuse.

Smash Mouth was founded in 1994, and the band enjoyed early success with their 1997 hit Walkin’ on the Sun.

In the years since, the band, and All Star in particular, have become a potent cultural force online.

Smash Mouth is currently touring in the US with its new frontman Zach Goode.