Are you ready to break into a unique and thriving entertainment industry? An iSmash Rage Room Franchise offers an exciting opportunity to own a business that combines three proven concepts under one roof: Rage Rooms, Splatter Paint Rooms, and Axe Throwing.
Why iSmash stands out:
- Unique business model with multiple revenue streams
- Strong profit potential with an average 24.3% profit margin in 2024
- Affordable initial investment starting at $277,593
- Exciting, stress-relieving experiences for customers
As an iSmash franchisee, you’ll benefit from;
- A proven business model
- Comprehensive training and ongoing support
- The potential for excellent profit margins
With an average net profit of $197,783 per store in 2024, iSmash offers a smashing opportunity for growth.