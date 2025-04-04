Image: Getty Images/ For illustrative purposes

Launched to close a gap in the UAE’s wellness space, Recovery On Demand delivers high-performance recovery tools — think ice baths, infrared saunas, and hyperbaric chambers — directly to your doorstep, gym, or office. No traffic, no queues, no compromise.

Here, we speak to co-founder Joe Hanney to uncover how the business is transforming recovery into a lifestyle and why education and convenience are at the core of the model.

What inspired you to launch Recovery On Demand, and how does it address a gap in the UAE’s wellness market?

Recovery On Demand was born from a disconnect in the wellness industry — while recovery tools have advanced, accessibility hasn’t. In a city where everything is on-demand, recovery still requires travel, wait times, and rigid scheduling. With worsening traffic and busier lives, this outdated model no longer fits.

Research shows that frequent recovery use is key, yet traditional services make consistency difficult. We bridge this gap by delivering elite recovery directly to clients — whether at home, work, or the gym — eliminating barriers to regular use.

Whether it’s ice baths, infrared saunas, hyperbaric oxygen chambers, or red light therapy, we make recovery as easy as ordering food or booking a ride.

By redefining access, we don’t just make recovery convenient — we make it effective. True recovery isn’t a one-off session; it’s a lifestyle integration.

How does the Recovery On Demand model work, and what sets it apart from traditional recovery and wellness services?

Traditional recovery services require scheduling, travel, and wait times — adding stress instead of relieving it. We’ve flipped the model. Instead of people going to recovery, we bring recovery to them. We deliver, set up, and maintain everything — so all they have to do is use it.

Beyond convenience, education is key. Unlike one-size-fits-all wellness centres, we tailor recovery to individual goals — be it performance, detoxification, stress relief, or metabolic health. With more than 32 years of experience in biohacking and recovery, we’ve worked with elite athletes like Usain Bolt and Tai ‘BamBam’ Tuivasa. We empower clients with knowledge, helping them optimise results and take control of their health.

Privacy and hygiene also set us apart. Many don’t want to share cold plunges or saunas with strangers. Our service ensures a personal, sanitised setup every time. Plus, unlike buying equipment that requires maintenance, with rentals, we take care of everything—from servicing and repairs to upgrades — so clients never have to deal with downtime.

How has the demand for at-home recovery and wellness services evolved in the UAE, and what trends are driving this shift?

When we launched, we were first to market with this model. The rapid shift since then — competitors now replicating our rental approach — validates the demand. People prefer flexibility over ownership.

Choice paralysis is a major trend. With so many recovery tools available, people struggle to choose. Rentals allow a trial-first approach before committing to a purchase. Unlike home gym equipment, which often goes unused, recovery is low effort but high reward — no grinding through workouts, just consistent use with tangible benefits.

The corporate sector is also shifting. Major brands now approach us to manage rental verticals, recognising that consumers value access over ownership. This aligns with the UAE’s broader shift towards subscription-based convenience, seen in everything from car rentals to IV therapy.

The hospitality industry is catching on, too. Luxury hotels like The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi already offer private wellness suites, and guests are renting ice baths and hyperbaric chambers for in-room recovery. Holiday home operators are also leveraging recovery tools to attract bookings —

one saw a major difference in guest interest after adding an infrared sauna.

Dubai is also becoming a training hub for elite athletes. Fighters prepping for high-stakes competitions in Saudi Arabia rent our recovery equipment to maintain peak performance. The demand for accessible, high-performance recovery is only growing.

What challenges have you faced as an SME in the health and wellness sector, and how have you navigated them?

Our biggest challenge wasn’t convincing people of recovery’s importance — it was mastering logistics. Importing, warehousing, and deliveries were all new territory, but we knew operational efficiency was key to accessibility.

We started lean — managing stock ourselves, handling setups firsthand, even riding along for installations. This hands-on approach ensured a seamless client experience from day one. Rather than overstocking, we prioritised early adopters, refining our service through real feedback before scaling.

Demand continues to outpace supply. We currently have a waiting list of 24 people — six just last week — for hyperbaric chambers. Constant reinvestment in stock is essential to keeping up. Staying true to our client-first philosophy has built trust, fueling our rapid growth.

Are you incorporating any technology or digital solutions to enhance your services and customer experience?

While we’re developing tech-driven solutions, we’re focused on making them seamless and client-first. More importantly, we cut through marketing hype to ensure every tool we provide delivers real benefits.

Take red light therapy. Many brands exaggerate power claims, leading people to believe higher intensity means better results — it doesn’t. We conduct third-party testing to verify manufacturer claims, ensuring:

No exaggerated power ratings

Optimal LED angles for maximum absorption

Minimal flicker and EMF exposure to avoid headaches and eye strain

Every product we offer is vetted for efficacy and safety, ensuring clients get the best results without misinformation. Our approach is rooted in science, not sales hype, and that’s what makes our service truly stand out.

What strategies have been most effective in scaling Recovery On Demand, and do you have plans for regional expansion?

One of our biggest growth drivers has been customer service and word of mouth. With 22 five-star Google reviews and counting, we make it a priority to reward loyal customers for their referrals. By focusing on precision recovery solutions rather than a one-size-fits-all approach, we’ve built a strong foundation in Dubai.

As for regional expansion, we’re not in a rush to move beyond the UAE just yet. There’s still significant opportunity here, and we’d rather refine and perfect our model before looking further afield. That said, you never know what the future holds.

What advice would you give to aspiring entrepreneurs looking to start an SME in the UAE’s wellness industry?

First, deeply understand your niche — whether it’s recovery, longevity, or performance optimization. The UAE’s wellness market is competitive, so differentiation is key. Second, for the lucky few, success might come from a get-rich-quick scheme, but those stories are rare. What you see on social media — the highlight reels of entrepreneurs — can trick you into thinking it’s easy. It’s not. For every successful rental we’ve done, we’ve probably made several mistakes. The reality? Building something that lasts takes time, effort, and a ridiculous amount of persistence.

