A smiling Malia Obama was spotted in athletic gear as she arrived for a workout class in Los Angeles after recently spending time with friends in New York City.

The former First Daughter, 25, was photographed smiling as she walked towards the gym class in the Californian city on Tuesday.

Malia, the eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama, seemed in great spirits as she stepped out of her car after travelling from her West coast home in LA to reach the gym.

The Harvard graduate kept it casual in navy high-waisted leggings, a long sleeved blue top and a pair of New Balance trainers.

She wore a pair of sunglasses on top of her head and held her phone and car keys in her hands while carrying a brown bag on her shoulder.

Her visit to the LA gym comes a week after Malia was spotted looking trendy in a white crop top and jeans while enjoying a getaway with a friend in New York City.

A smiling Malia Obama was spotted in athletic gear as she arrived for a workout class in Los Angeles after recently spending time with friends in New York City

The Harvard graduate kept it casual in navy high-waisted leggings, a long sleeved blue top and a pair of New Balance trainers

Malia, the eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama , seemed in great spirits as she stepped out of her car after travelling from her West coast home in LA to reach the gym

Malia grinned as she walked though the streets of Manhattan as she accompanied a friend on a dog walk.

The former First Daughter was all smiles, despite the outing coming just days after a convicted felon made wild gay sex claims about her father, Barack.

Appearing completely unbothered by the controversy swirling around her father, the budding screenwriter and her unidentified female friend – who donned a navy blue hoodie and dark sweat pants – giggled with one another as the pooch trotted ahead of them with a blue toy in its mouth.

Two weeks ago, con man Larry Sinclair alleged that Barack performed oral sex on him twice in Chicago in 1999, and that he witnessed him buying and smoking cocaine during an appearance on former Fox host Tucker Carlson’s show.

Larry – who has a lengthy criminal history, including convictions on forgery, fraud and larceny charges, and has served prison time in Arizona, Florida, and Colorado – first made the claims in 2008, while Barack was gearing up to run for president.

At the time, his accusations were roundly condemned as an attempted political hatchet-job. He has never offered any proof of his claims against the former president.

Her visit to the LA gym comes a week after Malia was spotted looking trendy in a white crop top and jeans while enjoying a getaway with a friend in New York City

Photographers caught the eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama taking a stroll through Manhattan on Wednesday last week

The Harvard graduate, 25, seemed in great spirits as she accompanied a pal on a dog walk on Wednesday last week

Larry’s claims were given a new lease of life last month after The New York Post released a letter written by Barack in 1982, when he was 21 years old, to his girlfriend Alex McNear.

In it, he wrote that he ‘loves making love to men daily, but in the imagination,’ according to the publication.

Malia moved to Los Angeles after she finished her studies at Harvard University in 2021.

She is now currently living in LA with her 22-year-old sister, Sasha – who relocated to the West Coast in 2022 after she transferred to USC from the University of Michigan.

Sasha graduated from the college in May with a major in sociology, while her parents cheered her on from the crowd.

Last week, con man Larry Sinclair (seen) alleged that Barack performed oral sex on him twice in Chicago in 1999, and that he witnessed him buying and smoking cocaine

Larry – who has a lengthy criminal history – first made the claims in 2008, while Barack was gearing up to run for president, but reiterated them last week on Tucker Carlson’s show

The sisters seem to be enjoying the razzle and dazzle of LA, and they were seen partying into the wee hours of the morning alongside a slew of celebrities at a party hosted by Drake last month.

The star-studded bash took place at the coveted members-only club, The Bird Streets Club, and was attended by tons of famous faces like Saweetie and Anderson .Paak.

Back in November, their 59-year-old mom, Michelle, gushed over how her two daughters became each other’s ‘best friends’ after going through a period of not being able to ‘stand each other.’

‘The thing that I love the most is that those two girls are each other’s best friends,’ she told Today hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

‘There was a period of time when they couldn’t stand each other, and I said, “You wait, you are going to wake up one day and you’re going to look over at that other person, and you’re going to know that you two share something very unique,” especially given what they’ve been through.

‘To see them in that place where they’re one another’s support systems and they’ve got each other’s backs, it’s the thing that a mother would want.’