When it comes to Western Washington’s weather, there’s good news and bad news.

Wednesday marks the start of a cooling trend, bringing lower temperatures through the end of the week and scattered showers this weekend. But wind gusts could blow wildfire smoke from the Bear Gulch fire burning on the Olympic Peninsula toward King County, bringing the potential for unhealthy air and hazy skies, according to the National Weather Service.

“It’s hard to say how it will push today, but it will definitely be noticeable,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Kayla Mazurkiewicz.

The weather agency issued an air quality alert in Mason County that remains in effect until Friday, warning that air quality in areas closest to the fire could reach unhealthy or hazardous levels.

Puget Sound Clean Air Agency said there could be “brief periods,” more likely on Wednesday and Thursday nights, when air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups in Kitsap, Pierce and King counties due to the smoke.

The fire has grown to upwards of 6,000 acres as of Tuesday.

People nearest the fire just east of Lake Cushman are expected to see “very unhealthy” smoke. Wind should push the smoke later in the day, bringing fog and moderate smoke to the Hoodsport area in Mason County, according to the U.S. Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program.

Where skies are smokiest, Mazurkiewicz recommended reducing exposure by staying inside, using indoor air filters or traveling somewhere with cleaner air.

“I know with the heat, it’s hard to stay inside with the windows closed,” she said. “But hopefully over the next couple days it will get better.”