Smokey Sun | Astronomy Magazine

Philippe Moussette, taken from Cap-Rouge, Quebec, Canada Smoke from wildfires burning across northern Canada gives the Sun an otherworldly glow in this 1/2000-second exposure taken with a Canon DSLR and 300mm lens with 2x teleconverter at f/10 and ISO 100.

