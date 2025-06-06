Smokey Sun | Astronomy Magazine

false
Philippe Moussette, taken from Cap-Rouge, Quebec, Canada Smoke from wildfires burning across northern Canada gives the Sun an otherworldly glow in this 1/2000-second exposure taken with a Canon DSLR and 300mm lens with 2x teleconverter at f/10 and ISO 100.
