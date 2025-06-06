No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Smokey Sun | Astronomy Magazine

June 6, 2025
in Space Exploration
Reading Time: 2 mins read
A A
0
Smokey Sun | Astronomy Magazine
2
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter



Smokey Sun | Astronomy Magazine



product

smokey-sun
https://www.astronomy.com/picture-of-the-day/photo/smokey-sun/
Smokey Sun | Astronomy Magazine
Philippe Moussette, taken from Cap-Rouge, Quebec, Canada Smoke from wildfires burning across northern Canada gives the Sun an otherworldly glow in this 1/2000-second exposure taken with a Canon DSLR and 300mm lens with 2x teleconverter at f/10 and ISO 100.
https://www.astronomy.com/uploads/2025/06/Sol3juin25_1-1568×1045.jpg
InStock
USD
1.00
1.00

article
ASY
2025-06-05
2025-06-06
163474

Philippe Moussette, taken from Cap-Rouge, Quebec, Canada

Smoke from wildfires burning across northern Canada gives the Sun an otherworldly glow in this 1/2000-second exposure taken with a Canon DSLR and 300mm lens with 2x teleconverter at f/10 and ISO 100.


Related Posts

Next Post

influence of habitat type and landscape on body condition, diversity and functional traits in a Neotropical submontane forest todayheadline

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest

Recent News

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In
No Result
View All Result

© 2024 Todayheadline.co