Thinking of appearing on Shark Tank with your innovative product? Learn from the story of Snag A Stool, an app designed for making bar-specific reservations, as they pitch their business on the Shark Tank TV show.

In Season 6 Episode 26, Jamie Manning and Adriano Varassin presented Snag A Stool to the Sharks, seeking $120,000 for an 18% stake in their company. Despite their pitch, they did not receive a deal and unfortunately went out of business in September 2016.

Key Takeaways

Snag A Stool is an app that allows users to make bar-specific reservations to secure the best seat at the bar.

Despite the outcome, there have been many success stories from other entrepreneurs who appeared on Shark Tank.

stories from other entrepreneurs who appeared on Shark Tank. If you’re considering pitching your product on Shark Tank, ensure that you have a compelling business model and presentation to capture the Sharks’ interest.

Snag A Stool is just one of the many businesses that have appeared on Shark Tank seeking investment and exposure. While they did not receive the support they were hoping for, the show continues to provide opportunities for entrepreneurs to secure deals and thrive.

What is Snag A Stool?

Snag A Stool is an innovative app designed specifically for making bar-specific reservations. With Snag A Stool, users can guarantee themselves the best seat at the bar, ensuring a prime view, excellent service, and no compromise on their TV experience. No more searching and settling for subpar seats or missing out on conversations at the bar.

Through the Snag A Stool app, users can easily reserve their preferred seat at any partnering establishment, eliminating the disappointment of arriving at a crowded bar only to find all seats taken. Whether it’s a game-night, special event, or a regular night out, Snag A Stool allows users to book and pay for their seats conveniently from their mobile device.

Bar owners also benefit from partnering with Snag A Stool. They can attract more guests by offering incentives such as complimentary appetizers or drink specials to Snag A Stool users. Additionally, the app allows bar owners to sell their bar chairs, providing them with an opportunity to earn extra revenue.

Snag A Stool offers users a VIP experience, ensuring they have the best spot at crowded pubs. So, whether you’re aiming to catch a game, indulge in some lively conversation, or want to enjoy a bar’s bustling atmosphere, Snag A Stool is the app you need to secure your favorite seat at the bar.

Snag A Stool Features:

Bar-specific reservations

Guaranteed best seat

Unobstructed view of the TV

Excellent service

Convenient booking and payment

Partnering with top establishments

VIP experience

Benefits for Bar Owners:

Attract more guests

Offer incentives

Sell bar chairs

Generate additional revenue

Snag A Stool Pricing:

The cost of reserving a seat through the Snag A Stool app varies depending on the bar and the event date. Luxury events may have a higher reservation fee compared to regular nights. However, the convenience and guarantee of a fantastic experience make the cost well worth it for users.

Partnering Establishments:

Snag A Stool partners with a wide range of bars, ranging from local favorites to popular sports bars and upscale establishments. Wherever you choose to go, Snag A Stool ensures you have the best seat in the house.

Snag A Stool App Available Platforms:

The Snag A Stool app is available for both iOS and Android devices, making it accessible to a wide range of users.

Platform Availability iOS Available on the App Store Android Available on Google Play

Who is the Founder of Snag A Stool?

The innovative business idea behind Snag A Stool was conceived by founders Jamie Manning and Adriano Varassin. Jamie Manning, who also serves as the CEO of the company, came up with the concept after experiencing the frustration of not being able to find seats together in a crowded pub. This inspired them to develop an app that allows customers to reserve bar stools during important or high-traffic events.

By creating Snag A Stool, Manning and Varassin have revolutionized the way people secure their spot at the bar. With their app, patrons no longer need to worry about arriving early or facing disappointments due to a lack of available seating. Their innovative solution caters to the needs of both customers and bar owners, offering a seamless reservation experience and helping businesses fill seats during busy times.

The dedication and entrepreneurial spirit of Snag A Stool’s founders have laid the foundation for their successful app, bringing convenience and peace of mind to bar-goers everywhere.

Founder Title Jamie Manning CEO Adriano Varassin Co-founder

The Snag A Stool Shark Tank Pitch

During Season 6 Episode 26 of Shark Tank, Jamie Manning and Adriano Varassin pitched Snag A Stool to the panel of Sharks. They were seeking $120,000 for an 18% stake in their company, valuing the business at $666,666.67. Manning and Varassin presented their innovative bar-specific reservations app and provided a software demonstration to showcase its functionality.

The Sharks provided feedback on the need for their product and recognized its potential to generate interest. However, despite their captivating presentation, Manning and Varassin did not receive any investment offers from the Sharks. Unfortunately, the business faced difficulties and ultimately shut down in September 2016.

“We believe that our app can revolutionize the way people reserve seats at bars and enhance their overall experience.” – Jamie Manning, Co-founder of Snag A Stool

The Snag A Stool entrepreneurs put their best foot forward during their Shark Tank pitch but were unable to secure the funding they needed to take their business to the next level. Despite the challenging outcome, their innovative idea and software demonstration showcased the potential value of their product to bar-goers.

Snag A Stool Net Worth

During their Shark Tank pitch, Snag A Stool boasted an impressive net worth of $666,666.67. This valuation of the company, coupled with their innovative business idea, caught the attention of the Sharks. However, despite their efforts, they were unable to secure the necessary investment to propel their venture forward.

“Our Snag A Stool app revolutionized the way people reserved seats at bars, offering a seamless experience and ensuring the best seating arrangements for our users,” said Jamie Manning, the co-founder and CEO of Snag A Stool.

Despite being unable to secure a deal in the Shark Tank, Snag A Stool managed to achieve a substantial net worth, highlighting the potential of their app and its value in the market.

While the company may no longer be in operation, Snag A Stool’s net worth at the time of their Shark Tank pitch showcases the recognition and potential of their business model.

Snag A Stool Net Worth Valuation $666,666.67 Based on their Shark Tank pitch

Competitors of Snag A Stool

While Snag A Stool was a unique concept in the market, there were no specific competitors that offered the same bar-specific reservation service. Jamie Manning and Adriano Varassin created a niche for themselves with their innovative app, ensuring that bar-goers could secure the best seats and enjoy a VIP experience.

Snag A Stool had a first-mover advantage, allowing users to reserve seats at partnering establishments, guaranteeing an excellent view, top-notch service, and access to major events. With no direct competitors, Snag A Stool filled a gap in the market and provided a solution to the common problem of finding available seats at busy bars.

This lack of competition allowed Snag A Stool to establish itself as a unique player in the industry, giving them the opportunity to attract a significant user base. By focusing on providing a seamless reservation experience and delivering exceptional value to both users and bar owners, Snag A Stool set itself apart in the market.

The Importance of Differentiation

Without direct competitors, Snag A Stool had the advantage of being the go-to platform for bar-specific reservations. By offering features such as selecting the best seats, avoiding overcrowding, and providing incentives for bar owners to partner with the app, Snag A Stool created a unique selling proposition that set them apart from generic reservation services.

“Snag A Stool’s focus on the bar experience and their ability to attract both users and bar owners without any direct competition helped them build a strong presence in the market.” – Industry Expert

Snag A Stool’s success can be attributed to their ability to innovate, identify a gap in the market, and create a product that addressed a specific need. By differentiating themselves from traditional reservation platforms and catering specifically to bar-goers, Snag A Stool secured a competitive advantage.

Updates on Snag A Stool After Shark Tank

After appearing on Shark Tank, Snag A Stool faced major setbacks and ultimately had to close its doors in September 2016. Unfortunately, the company did not receive any investment offers from the Sharks, which significantly impacted its progress and ability to sustain its operations.

Despite the initial excitement and potential showcased during their Shark Tank pitch, the business closure was a harsh reality for Snag A Stool. Since then, there have been no updates regarding the company’s progress or any plans for a possible revival.

It is unfortunate to see a promising venture like Snag A Stool come to an end. However, the unpredictable nature of the business world sometimes leads to unexpected outcomes.

Lessons Learned from Snag A Stool’s Journey

Snag A Stool’s experience highlights the challenges that entrepreneurs face when seeking investment and striving for success. It serves as a reminder that even innovative ideas may not always thrive in the competitive business landscape.

While Snag A Stool may not have achieved its desired outcome, it is important to recognize the determination and bravery demonstrated by the founders in pursuing their vision.

Despite the closure of Snag A Stool, the entrepreneurial journey continues for many others who strive to make their mark in the business world.

Challenges Faced by Snag A Stool Lessons Learned The failure to secure an investment on Shark Tank Investment is not the sole indicator of success, and alternative funding options should be explored. Competitive market landscape Thorough market research and a unique value proposition are essential for standing out among competitors. Unpredictable business outcomes Success in entrepreneurship involves navigating through uncertainties and adapting to changing circumstances.

Entrepreneurs can draw valuable insights from the Snag A Stool story and use them as stepping stones in their own ventures. It is important to learn from both successes and failures in order to grow and progress.

Other Shark Tank Success Stories

While Snag A Stool did not receive a deal on Shark Tank, there have been many success stories from other entrepreneurs who appeared on the show. Some notable success stories include:

Cinnaholic

CoatChex

Coffee Meets Bagel

Copa Di Vino

Echo Valley Meats

Eco Nuts

First Defense Nasal Screens

ISlide

Kodiak Cakes

Nerdwax

Proof Eyewear

Ring Video Doorbell

Spikeball

Sworkit

Cinnaholic

Cinnaholic, founded by Shannon and Florian Radke, is a gourmet cinnamon roll bakery. They offer customized cinnamon roll flavors and toppings, with a focus on using high-quality, plant-based ingredients. Since appearing on Shark Tank, Cinnaholic has experienced significant growth, opening multiple locations across the United States.

CoatChex

CoatChex provides secure coat-check services for events. Founded by Derek Pacque, CoatChex utilizes a ticketless system that uses barcodes to track customers’ coats. The company has expanded beyond coat-check services and now offers event management solutions. CoatChex has seen success since its appearance on Shark Tank, partnering with major venues and increasing its presence in the event industry.

Coffee Meets Bagel

Coffee Meets Bagel is a dating app designed to provide users with high-quality matches. Founded by sisters Arum, Dawoon, and Soo Kang, Coffee Meets Bagel has reached millions of users and has received significant investments since appearing on Shark Tank. The app focuses on creating meaningful connections and limiting the overwhelming nature of online dating.

Copa Di Vino

Copa Di Vino, founded by James Martin, offers premium, single-serve wine glasses. The company’s innovative packaging allows individuals to enjoy a glass of wine without opening an entire bottle. Since its appearance on Shark Tank, Copa Di Vino has experienced significant growth and expanded its product line to include additional wine varietals.

Echo Valley Meats

Echo Valley Meats is a specialty meat company featuring high-quality, handcrafted meats. Founded by Dave Alwan, the company focuses on providing premium meats and exceptional customer service. Since appearing on Shark Tank, Echo Valley Meats has expanded its product offerings and increased its distribution across the United States.

Eco Nuts

Eco Nuts, founded by Mona Weiss and Scott Shields, offers organic laundry detergent made from soapberries. The company provides a natural and eco-friendly alternative to traditional laundry detergents. Since its appearance on Shark Tank, Eco Nuts has gained recognition for its sustainable products and commitment to environmental responsibility.

First Defense Nasal Screens

First Defense Nasal Screens, founded by Joe Moore, offers discreet nasal filter screens that protect against allergens, pollutants, and airborne particles. The screens provide an alternative to traditional face masks and are comfortable to wear. Since appearing on Shark Tank, First Defense Nasal Screens has increased its market presence and expanded its product offerings.

ISlide

ISlide, founded by Justin Kittredge, is a footwear company that specializes in customizable slides. Customers can design their own slides by choosing colors, patterns, and adding personalized logos. Since its appearance on Shark Tank, ISlide has experienced significant growth, partnering with major sports teams and organizations.

Kodiak Cakes

Kodiak Cakes, founded by Joel Clark and Cameron Smith, produces a line of whole-grain pancake and waffle mixes. The company focuses on providing nutritious alternatives to traditional breakfast options. Since appearing on Shark Tank, Kodiak Cakes has expanded its product line and is now available in major retailers nationwide.

Nerdwax

Nerdwax, created by Don Hejny, is a beeswax-based product that keeps glasses from slipping. Nerdwax is applied to the nose pads of glasses to provide extra grip. Since its appearance on Shark Tank, Nerdwax has gained a loyal following and expanded its product line to include different scents and styles.

Proof Eyewear

Proof Eyewear, founded by three brothers – Brooks, Tanner, and Taylor Dame, offers sustainable eyewear made from wood and other eco-friendly materials. The company focuses on providing stylish and environmentally conscious eyewear options. Since appearing on Shark Tank, Proof Eyewear has expanded its product line and increased its presence in the eyewear industry.

Ring Video Doorbell

Ring Video Doorbell, founded by Jamie Siminoff, is a smart home security company that offers video doorbells and security cameras. The company’s products allow users to monitor their homes remotely and enhance security. Since its appearance on Shark Tank, Ring Video Doorbell has experienced massive growth and was later acquired by Amazon.

Spikeball

Spikeball, founded by Chris Ruder, is a popular outdoor game that combines elements of volleyball and four square. The game involves hitting a small ball onto a net and challenging opponents to return it. Since appearing on Shark Tank, Spikeball has gained a dedicated following and has become a popular recreational activity.

Sworkit

Sworkit, founded by Ryan Hanna, offers customizable workout plans and fitness programs. The app provides users with access to a library of video workouts that can be tailored to individual fitness goals. Since its appearance on Shark Tank, Sworkit has gained millions of users and has become one of the leading fitness apps on the market.

These are just a few examples of the successful businesses that have emerged from Shark Tank. The show continues to be a platform for innovative entrepreneurs to showcase their ideas and secure investments that propel their businesses to new heights.

Snag A Stool FAQs

Are you curious about Snag A Stool? Here are some frequently asked questions:

What is Snag A Stool?

Snag A Stool is an innovative app designed for making bar-specific reservations. It allows users to secure the best seats at bars, ensuring an excellent view, service, and entertainment experience. With Snag A Stool, you can avoid the disappointment of arriving at a crowded bar only to find all the seats taken. This app is the perfect solution for those who want to snag the perfect spot.

Who are the founders of Snag A Stool?

Snag A Stool was founded by Jamie Manning and Adriano Varassin. They came up with the idea after experiencing the frustration of not finding seats together at a crowded pub. Their passion for providing a solution led them to create this innovative app.

What was the outcome on Shark Tank?

Snag A Stool appeared on Shark Tank Season 6 Episode 26 but did not secure a deal with the Sharks. Despite not receiving an investment offer, Jamie and Adriano continued their business operations. However, they faced challenges and eventually had to shut down the company in September 2016.

How many bars can I find on Snag A Stool?

Snag A Stool worked with various partnering establishments to offer bar-specific reservations. The app provided access to multiple bars where users could book their seats in advance. However, please note that after the business closure, the app may no longer be operational.

What is the charging method for Snag A Stool?

Snag A Stool charged users based on the bar and the event date. The cost of saving a seat varied depending on the popularity and exclusivity of the event. Users could book and pay for their seats through the app, ensuring a hassle-free reservation process.

What was the net worth of Snag A Stool?

At the time of their Shark Tank pitch, Snag A Stool had a net worth of $666,666.67, based on their valuation of the company.

Did Snag A Stool achieve success?

Snag A Stool initially gained attention with their innovative concept, but the business faced challenges after not securing a deal on Shark Tank. While they did not achieve long-term success, their idea resonated with bar-goers who appreciate the convenience of reserving seats.

If you have any more questions about Snag A Stool, feel free to reach out to their team or check their official website for further information.