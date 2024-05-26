Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

As summer rolls in and outdoor enthusiasts gear up for camping and backyard gatherings, the hunt for the perfect camp chair heats up. Enter the Kelty Low Loveseat, an innovative and comfortable seating solution that has rapidly gained a reputation as the best camp chair ever made. Currently a steal at just $97.39 during REI’s Anniversary Sale, this chair combines durability, comfort, and practicality, making it an ideal choice for anyone looking to enhance their outdoor lounging experience.

$97.39 at REI

The Kelty Low Loveseat is built to last with a sturdy steel frame and 600-denier polyester seat material, ensuring it can withstand the rigors of outdoor use while supporting up to 400 pounds. The chair’s thoughtful design includes adjustable armrests and not just one, but two insulated, adjustable beverage holders, keeping your drinks within easy reach and at the right temperature. Whether you’re camping, attending a concert in the park, or just enjoying a quiet evening by the campfire, the Loveseat offers a cozy, shared seating experience without sacrificing the individual space or comfort.

Key Specs

Construction: Durable steel frame and tough 600-denier polyester seat material.

Durable steel frame and tough 600-denier polyester seat material. Capacity: Comfortably seats two with a weight capacity of 400 pounds.

Comfortably seats two with a weight capacity of 400 pounds. Dimensions: Unfolded size is 44 x 31.5 x 23.5 inches; folded down to 34.5 x 11 x 11 inches.

Unfolded size is 44 x 31.5 x 23.5 inches; folded down to 34.5 x 11 x 11 inches. Convenience Features: Features adjustable armrests and two insulated, adjustable beverage holders.

Features adjustable armrests and two insulated, adjustable beverage holders. Portability: Includes a padded roll-tote storage bag for easy transport and storage.

Includes a padded roll-tote storage bag for easy transport and storage. Weight: Weighs 15 lbs. 6 oz, making it sturdy yet manageable to carry.

For take-anywhere convenience, the Kelty Low Loveseat comes with a padded roll-tote storage bag, making it easy to carry and store. This feature is particularly appealing for those who value ease of transportation and storage, as the chair folds down to a compact size of 34.5 x 11 x 11 inches. Whether you’re loading up the car for a weekend getaway or storing the chair in your home, the Loveseat’s design makes it incredibly user-friendly.

For larger groups or families, the Kelty LowDown camp couch is an excellent alternative, offering three seats and the same high-quality construction and features as the Loveseat. This makes it perfect for those who need a bit more room to relax together. Both the Loveseat and the camp couch embody Kelty’s commitment to quality and outdoor enjoyment, making them must-haves for any outdoor aficionado. With the current sale price, the Kelty Low Loveseat, and its bigger sibling, the camp couch, represent not just comfort and durability but also outstanding value for all your summer adventures.