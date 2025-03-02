In its first episode since its 50th anniversary special, “Saturday Night Live” wasted no time diving into to the clash between the presidents of the United States and Ukraine.

James Austin Johnson’s President Donald Trump was backed up by Bowen Yang’s Vice President JD Vance in the meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who, at the real meeting Friday, was involved in a heated exchange with the pair in a discussion over ending Ukraine’s U.S.-backed war with Russia.

Yang’s Vance seemed prepared for battle as the three sat in the Oval Office.

“Better watch out,” he said, “because this kitty’s got claws.”

Nearby was Marcello Hernández’s Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who fielded a question from Trump: “Are you excited to attack our European ally?”

“No Inglés,” Rubio said.

Trump invited Zelenskyy, played by Mikey Day, to show some love for Russian President Vladimir Putin despite his invasion of Ukraine, which sparked three years of ongoing war.

“You want to say a few words, maybe tell Mr. Putin how much you love him?” Trump said.

Vance lambasted Ukraine’s leader, who in real life has been under pressure from the United States to end the war under circumstances that would include little capitulation from Russia and the transfer of some rights to Ukraine’s rare earths and other critical minerals to the United States.

“What happened to thank you?” Yang’s Vance said. “You haven’t said thank you to us once in the past 15 seconds.”

Soon, Vance had more criticism: “You never said anything about us being handsome.”

Johnson’s Trump chimed in: “Our ties are matching, and they’re growing, frankly, by the minute.”

Trump lamented that Russians have been treated “badly,” and Vance claimed to have some expertise in the matter, having to been to Ukraine “on Google Maps.”

Noting the United States’ critical war funding for Ukraine, Vance said, “You get nothing. You lose. Good day, sir.”

Acting dismissive of Zelenskyy, Trump said, “Who shows up to the White House in a T-shirt and jeans like a garbage person.”

Mike Myers entered as Trump advisor Elon Musk in a T-shirt and jacket. He carried and started a chainsaw, as Musk actually did on stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference last month.

“We love your outfit,” Trump said. “Very official and respectful.”

Musk was disappointed that people don’t understand his sense of humor, shouting, “Legalize comedy!”

In his controversial role helping Trump identify and eliminate government waste, Musk said, “We are firing the nonessential employees. Like air traffic controllers.”

“Yes,” Trump said, “sure, some of the planes are going to land upside down. But then the luggage falls right into your lap and you’re ready to go. It’s efficient.”

“SNL” airs on NBC, a division of NBCUniversal, which is also the parent company of NBC News.

Shane Gillis hosted and Tate McRae was the musical guest.