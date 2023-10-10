Snoop Dogg has been accused of subtly throwing shade at 2Pac by a former Outlawz rapper, Napoleon .

In an interview clip with The Art of Dialogue published on Monday (October 9), Napolean discussed the people capitalizing on Pac’s story, and how a lot of them truly felt about the California icon.

“Some of these individuals, they very slick,” he began. “You have the Hughes brothers, you have certain individuals like Snoop, for example — they have a way where they acting like they praising Pac, but they[‘re] putting him down.

“Like [Allen Hughes] said, ‘[Snoop] dimmed his light for Pac to shine.’ They do it in such a slick way so you can be like, ‘Oh wow, he’s not a hater.’”