Snoop Dogg has been accused of subtly throwing shade at 2Pac by a former Outlawz rapper, Napoleon .
In an interview clip with The Art of Dialogue published on Monday (October 9), Napolean discussed the people capitalizing on Pac’s story, and how a lot of them truly felt about the California icon.
“Some of these individuals, they very slick,” he began. “You have the Hughes brothers, you have certain individuals like Snoop, for example — they have a way where they acting like they praising Pac, but they[‘re] putting him down.
“Like [Allen Hughes] said, ‘[Snoop] dimmed his light for Pac to shine.’ They do it in such a slick way so you can be like, ‘Oh wow, he’s not a hater.’”
Hughes is planning to direct a biopic of the Doggfather.
“Snoop Dogg is one of the most internationally beloved figures in Hip Hop,” the filmmaker said when the project was announced. “There’s just something about his energy that brings people of all walks of life together. Snoop Dogg, not just the artist, but the man and his brand, has transcended generations with his connection and appeal to audiences.”
Hughes recently shared a unique perspective on his soon-to-be film subject’s relationship with 2Pac. During an interview with the Rap Radar Podcast, the Menace II Society co-director said that Snoop, despite being one of Hip Hop’s biggest stars at the time, selflessly took a backseat during his tenure with Death Row Records to let his label mate bask in the spotlight.
“You got a guy [Snoop] that was the rockstar of that era,” Hughes said. “And in the same era, he’s on trial for murder… and thank God, [he] beats the case. And then you got all that little window where Snoop dimmed his light for 2Pac.”
He continued: “I never understood that back then. I remember Snoop just dimming his light and letting 2Pac shine when Snoop was the guy, y’know?”
Earlier this year, Hughes released Dear Mama, a docuseries about 2Pac and his mother, Afeni Shakur.