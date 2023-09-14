Snoop Dogg, who has always embraced his canine alter-ego in his rap career, isn’t a fan of every animal out there.

During a new episode of Double G News posted on Tuesday (September 12), the Doggfather and guest Tiffany Haddish had a discussion about horse-riding. At one point during the conversation, the Death Row boss digressed for a moment and revealed that he’s always been wary of the four-legged animals.

“I’m scared of horses,” he admitted. “I’m so serious — you ain’t never seen me in a scene with a horse. I done been in a scene with ostriches, iguanas, all kinda shit, n-gga, ain’t never been in a scene with a horse, like get that muthafucka away from me.”

Though he isn’t exactly sure what his aversion stems from, he did say that he’s open to working toward fixing it.

“I understand what a horse mean to people,” he clarified. “Maybe one day somebody could introduce me to a baby horse … a little jackass or something that I can learn how to be around you muthafuckas.”

Watch the hilarious interaction at the 2:39 mark below:

Aside from hoofed mammals, Snoop is quite open-minded about coexisting with other species.

He recently revealed that a giant insect once lived comfortably in his home. During a chat with Hip Hop Wolf in July, the West Coast rapper recalled a period in his life when he took a cockroach under his wing.

“Gooch use to live with me. In my apartment I had a roach that we couldn’t kill,” he began. “We tried to kill the muthafucka when we first moved in and he wouldn’t die so we called him ‘The Gooch,’ Snoop said, touching on the origin of his pet roach’s name.

“He just kept getting bigger and bigger. I stayed in that apartment for like about six, seven months — cuz grew to the size of about a whole dollar bill,” he continued, emphasizing how large the insect grew.”

He added: “He was about the size of a whole dollar bill. We called him ‘The Gooch’ — we use to leave food out for him and everything,” he concluded admitting he would feed the critter from time to time.