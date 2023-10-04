Snoop Dogg once got Ed Sheeran so high that he couldn’t even see properly.

The Grammy Award-winning singer was a guest on Conan O’Brien’s Needs a Friend podcast in an episode shared on Tuesday (October 3). Recalling a moment with the Doggfather and actor Russell Crowe in Australia from earlier this year, Ed said that he just couldn’t hang with the pair of veteran smokers.

“I was in Melbourne recently and I was with my wife and my mother-in-law and Snoop Dogg was playing and I was like, ‘We gotta go!’” Ed recalled. “I guess he plays in England but it’s never when I have a night off or whatever. So we went and I remember him meeting my mother-in-law and being like, ‘Wassup, Queen?’ I went with – I sort of got quite close friends with Russell Crowe over the years and he’s really close with Snoop Dogg. They have these intense smoke-offs.”

He continued: “They’re really cool. I don’t really smoke at all and I was in the dressing room and they’re just blunt for blunt for blunt and I’m like, I guess at some point in the night I have to just to be like, ‘I smoked with Snoop Dogg.’ So I was having this conversation with him and I was like this is good, like a good memory. I’m having this conversation, I’m drinking my wine and he’s like, ‘Do you want some?’ And I’m like okay, now’s the time.”

“So I have a bit and I’m like, ‘I don’t feel too bad. This feels good!’ So I have a bit more. Then I have a bit more. Then I have a bit more. Oh my God. I just remember looking at him and being like, ‘I can’t see right now!’”

You can listen to the clip below, as well as footage from the night he was describing.

In other news, Variety is reporting that Snoop Dogg will join other celebrities — like Charlie D’Amelio, Tom Brady, and Paris Hilton — in the preliminary launch of AI chatbots on their behalf for Facebook and Instagram.

“This isn’t just gonna be about answering queries,” said Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, which is the parent company of Facebook and Instagram. “This is about entertainment and about helping you do things to connect with the people around you.”

In its initial launch phase, the AI chatbots will only be responding to queries via text — in other words, the user won’t be able to hear Snoop Dogg’s voice, or his avatar speaking. However, Zuckerberg promises that this feature is in development, and will be available sometime in 2024.

In recent years, Snoop Dogg has become quite the popular celebrity in the metaverse — so much so, in fact, that a fan actually paid $450,000 to move “next door” to Snoop in the virtual reality world last year.

Joining heavy hitters such as Adidas, Atari, and deadmau5, Tha Doggfather has been developing his own interactive world in The Sandbox, an Ethereum-based platform for creating and monetizing online hangout spaces and gaming experiences.