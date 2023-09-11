Snoop Dogg has dropped a teaser trailer for his latest production, The Big Payback, in which he portrays a cold-blooded killer.

The Doggfather posted the teaser on Instagram on Friday (September 8). The teaser, which revealed that the film would be released on Snoop’s Snoopadelic Films imprint, features the “Gin & Juice” rapper narrating his killer’s motivation.

“In a world full of Gods and monsters, the only way to cut off evil is at the root,” he says over the intro, before the camera cuts to Snoop Dogg’s character waiting in a darkened room, eating a bowl of Snoop’s Hoopz in a brilliant cross-branding opportunity, before annihilating his target with no mercy.

Check out the teaser trailer below.

It’s not clear when the film will be released, or whether it was filmed and completed prior to the Writer’s Strike.

Obviously, too, this isn’t Snoop’s first foray into the world of acting. Over the years, he’s starred in a number of both mainstream and independent films, including Starsky & Hutch.

In a 2020 interview with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson’s All The Smoke podcast that recently resurfaced and went viral, Tha Doggfather mentioned that “that n-gga” Vince Vaughn really hit him in the 2004 film, Starsky & Hutch.

“We rehearsing, and in the scene, it says, well, Vince is gonna say a line, and then my character, Huggy Bear, is going to interrupt him,” he said. “And Vince is going to say ‘Hey! Don’t you interrupt me.’”

He continued: “N-gga sayin’ his lines, I’m already doing my shit. The n-gga say something like ‘Hey, man.’ That n—a said, BOW! He slapped the dog shit outta me. He slapped the dog shit out of me. But the n-gga in me was finna punch him, right, but the actor in me, the actor in me was like … and I shrugged it off, and I went to my next line, and I did that shit and I killed it.”

The incident with Vince Vaughn aside, Snoop Dogg has had other successful Hollywood-type ventures, including an ice cream brand that, he said, was inspired by longtime friends Martha Stewart and Master P.