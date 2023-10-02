Snoop Dogg has reportedly revealed that he’s no longer part of the INDOxyz coffee company, and this revelation comes just a few months after the Indonesian coffee company launched.

Page Six has the exclusive scoop about the business deal falling apart, and they claim that The Doggfather “quietly stepped away” from the partnership shortly before the summer wrapped.

The details of why the deal went south weren’t immediately clear, and Snoop’s role in the coffee company wasn’t clear as well.

However, the company went belly-up just two months after its launch, according to the outlet, which may have played a role in why the “Gin & Juice” rapper’s decision to step away from the deal altogether. But Snoop’s team wasn’t talking.

“It took 16 days to do their investigation… Snoop and his team left the company, dropping all ownership and stake in the company… and they did not offer a reason,” a source close to Snoop said.

Meanwhile, in other legal drama, Snoop Dogg — or, more specifically, his voice — is at the center of a class-action lawsuit against a Florida-based company that promises to help small business owners with obtaining Employee Retention Credit (ERC) refunds.

According to court documents obtained by HipHopDX, Qiana Martin filed a class action lawsuit against Bottom Line Concepts on Wednesday (September 27), in which she alleged that the Doggfather’s voice — or something similar to it — was used to try to entice her into doing business with Bottom Line.

Martin also alleged that she never gave Bottom Line permission to call her, and that their persistence in using robocalls to try to entice her to do business with them is a violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.

“Most recently, on August 30, 2023 at 3:02pm, Ms. Martin received a prerecorded call from (800) 728-9015, which left the following prerecorded message on her voicemail, in the voice of famous rapper Snoop Dogg,” she wrote in Paragraph 20 of the complaint. “[beginning cut off]. . . you might be sitting on a refund that’s rightfully yours. But, check this out I got a hook up for you.”

The voicemail continued: “It’s called ERCENROLL.COM and they got the game on lock. Now here’s the kicker. These folks at ERCENROLL.COM, they got connections like no other. They can have them funds in your hands quicker than you can roll up your favorite . . . well, you know what I mean. We’re talking just a couple weeks and BOOM you got that cash flowing back where it belongs. So, if you’re a business owner who’s been through the thick of it, don’t miss out on this golden opportunity. Slide on over to ERCENROLL.COM. Let them know Snoop Dogg sent you and watch the magic happen. It’s all about getting what’s yours baby. ERCENROLL.COM. They’re the real deal and they got that fast track hook up y’all. Snoop Dogg stamp of approval baby. Peace out.”