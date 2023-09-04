Snoop Dogg has reacted to Stephen A. Smith’s comments about his skinny physique.

During a recent episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast, host Shannon Sharpe tried to persuade Stephen A. Smith to work out with him in the gym.

Stephen A. was completely against the idea and believed he would become an instant meme if a photo got out. He also joked that him and Sharpe next to each other would be like The Rock and Snoop Dogg due to their difference in build.

“I’m not going to the gym with you, Shannon,” he said. “I’m not doing that. I’m not. Listen – you want a meme that people will be laughing at me for the next two decades, have me in the gym with Shannon Sharpe.

“Come on, man. You know what I’m saying? That’s like The Rock standing next to Snoop Dogg. We ain’t doing that. Snoop is my dawg, you know I love you, baby. You know I love you. I mean, come on now. I’m not doing that. I’m not getting in the gym with you.”

With a slight change of heart, he said: “You know what? I might do that. I’ma wait a few months though. I’m not gon’ do that just yet.”

Snoop Dogg came across his comments and said he was using his words as inspiration for a bigger build.

“@stephenasmith @shannonsharpe84 I’m getting my weight up so when I come on the show will talk about,” he wrote. “Thanks 4 the motivation.”

Shannon Sharpe commented on the post with flexed bicep emojis.

Snoop Dogg opened up about his weekly workouts in a conversation with GQ in 2019, with his plan ranging from weightlifting to kickboxing.

“I get up early and start smoking. Then hit the weights,” he said about his Tuesday routine. “After this I usually sit down to review all the deals that are coming my way.

“We have people approaching from everywhere, so it’s about finding what fits. To end the night I get with my sound engineer to power through these new tracks we got for y’all.”

As for Wednesdays: “I hit the court early for some cardio and kickboxing. Thursday is my rest day so I gotta hit it hard today and relax later. I come back to the compound and eat my meal prep, then its in the studio or working on my TV and film concepts.

“My trainer comes through in the afternoon and we hit the weights for a two-a-day. Then back in the studio and wind down with Madden.”