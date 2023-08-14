Uncle Luke has taken aim at Hip Hop 50 organizers, slamming them for overlooking Florida’s contributions to the culture — prompting a response from Snoop Dogg.

On Saturday (August 12), the 2 Live Crew founder — a pioneer behind freedom of speech in the rap game — took to Instagram where he aired out his grievances about the lack of inclusion of acts from the Sunshine State in Hip Hop 50 celebrations.

“Hip-hop fans from Florida. Don’t be upset they don’t recognize your favorite Floridian artists as part of hip-hop’s 50th year celebrations,” Luke began. “This industry has never considered us as hip-hop from the time I started hip-hop in the south.

“You can only imagine the names they called us. Country booty music trash, music. I can go on and on [about] the disrespect towards Florida hip-hop.”

He continued: “Still to this day, we fight for our respect, and you have stood behind us every step of the way. We will continue fighting. There will be a day this year where we come together and celebrate Florida hip-hop artist from the top of the state to the bottom.

“We love you Thank You for your support. #flahiphopallday.”

Uncle Luke’s outspoken criticism did not go unnoticed as Snoop Dogg — who on Friday (August 11) headlined Hip Hop’s golden anniversary concert at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx — chimed in to give the 62-year-old his flowers, while thanking him for his influence on his long-running career.

“I love and respect what u did for me and my hip hop journey uncle Luke on and off the mic [microphone emoji] let’s do a southwest Hip hop celebration so we can get the flowers to you and the other founders who mean so much to this thang called hip hop,” he wrote in the comments section.

“Love and Respect. O. G. Can’t spell hip hop without the south or the west [goat, raised hand, paws, praying hands, microphone emoji].”

DJ Premier echoed that sentiment, adding: “Salute Uncle Luke and massive Florida heritage of HIP HOP.”

Last week, Hip Hop heavyweights including Wu-Tang Clan, Nas, Lil Wayne, Ice Cube, Fat Joe, Lupe Fiasco, Lil Kim, Remy Ma, Trina and many more joined Snoop at Yankee Stadium to give fans an electrifying show celebrating the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop.

Joseph “Rev. Run” Simmons and Darryl “DMC” McDaniels also performed a slew of their classic hits including “It’s Like That,” “Sucker MC’s,” “It’s Tricky,” “Walk This Way,” and “My Adidas” — marking their final live performance as Run-DMC.