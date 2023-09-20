Snoop Dogg is no stranger to blowing it down, and recently revealed how many blunts he managed to smoke in one day during a trip to the Netherlands.

Taking to Instagram from Rotterdam on Monday (September 19), the legendary rapper shared video from inside his hotel room to let his fans and friends know what he was into. As the Steelers game played, Snoop showed off his 11 blunt clips and was proud of the work his lungs put in.

“Let me show y’all what I been doing today,” he said as he showed off the clips. “All in a day’s work. Oh wow, that’s some good work dog. What kinda pack was it? Death Row. Let a brother know.”

And as he stays with a multitude of jobs, Snoop also shared the new theme song he did for Monday Night Football.

You can watch both videos below.

In related news, Snoop Dogg recently dropped a teaser trailer for the forthcoming film The Big Payback – where he portrays a cold-blooded killer.

The teaser, which revealed that the film would be released on Snoop’s Snoopadelic Films imprint, features the multi-hyphenate narrating his killer’s motivation.

“In a world full of Gods and monsters, the only way to cut off evil is at the root,” he says over the intro, before the camera cuts to Snoop Dogg’s character waiting in a darkened room, eating a bowl of Snoop’s Hoopz in a brilliant cross-branding opportunity, before annihilating his target with no mercy. A release date for the project has not yet been set.

This isn’t the Los Angeles native’s first foray into the world of acting. Over the years, he’s starred in a number of both mainstream and independent films.

In a 2020 interview with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson’s All the Smoke podcast that recently resurfaced and went viral, Tha Doggfather mentioned that “that n-gga” Vince Vaughn really hit him in the 2004 film, Starsky & Hutch.

“We rehearsing, and in the scene, it says, well, Vince is gonna say a line, and then my character, Huggy Bear, is going to interrupt him,” he said. “And Vince is going to say ‘Hey! Don’t you interrupt me.’”

He continued: “N-gga sayin’ his lines, I’m already doing my shit. The n-gga say something like ‘Hey, man.’ That n-gga said, BOW! He slapped the dog shit outta me. He slapped the dog shit out of me. But the n-gga in me was finna punch him, right, but the actor in me, the actor in me was like … and I shrugged it off, and I went to my next line, and I did that shit and I killed it.”

The film went on to be a commercial success, making back nearly three times its $60million budget at the box office.