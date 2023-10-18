Snoop Dogg has joined those making fun of Shannon Sharpe after his makeup mishap went viral.

Sharpe appeared on an episode of ESPN’s First Take on Monday (October 16) and was immediately clowned online for wearing excessive makeup.

The former NFL player was the subject of memes across social media, and Snoop couldn’t help but get in on the jokes.

“Rev Sharpe84,” he wrote on Instagram alongside an edited, sepia-colored photo of Sharpe on Tuesday (October 17). “Got them fans for the congregation [laughing emoji] [pray emoji] [peace emoji].”

Sharpe responded to Snoop’s joke by writing in the comments section: “Snoop you wrong 4 this [laughing emojis].”

Check out the post below:

Shannon Sharpe took to Twitter on Monday to address the online chatter surrounding his makeup, blaming it on a new makeup artist.

“Appreciate the concern over my makeup this morning on @FirstTake,” he wrote. “This was her 1st time doing my makeup and it was a little heavy.

“My appearance is important not as important as my takes. Hopefully, the takes were gr8 as usual. #LipSparringChamp #BestDressed #Espn.”

Snoop Dogg appeared on Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless’ Undisputed talk show in May and gifted them Death Row chains.

related news Snoop Dogg Accused Of Sneak Dissing 2Pac By Outlawz’s Napoleon October 10, 2023

“Put the top on it. See what it do — Oh, rose gold for the both of ’em. Ya’ll don’t get the yellow gold. Ya’ll get the rose gold,” Snoop said as the hosts unboxed their chains.

“You got the drip Skip. I’m surprised you don’t have your drip on today,” the West Coast rapper continued, pointing out that the host’s attire was missing one key accessory.

Shannon Sharpe replied: “I was gonna ask for one of these. I don’t have to ask for one now. Guess what? I’m coming out here tomorrow with it on. I’m gonna have to wear a sweater because they’re gonna have to see this.

“I’m not gonna lie, I’m not wearing a jacket. I’m wearing this tomorrow,” Sharpe added, holding the chain to the camera.”