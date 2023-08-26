Snoop Dogg has had many memorable moments over the course of his decades-long career — but for him, one moment stands out in mind as a true “welcome to Hollywood” moment.

In a 2020 interview with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson’s All The Smoke podcast that recently resurfaced and went viral, Tha Doggfather mentioned that “that n-gga” Vince Vaughn really hit him in the 2004 film, Starsky & Hutch.

“We rehearsing, and in the scene, it says, well, Vince is gonna say a line, and then my character, Huggy Bear, is going to interrupt him,” he said. “And Vince is going to say ‘Hey! Don’t you interrupt me.’”

He continued: “N-gga sayin’ his lines, I’m already doing my shit. The n-gga say something like ‘Hey, man.’ That n—a said, BOW! He slapped the dog shit outta me. He slapped the dog shit out of me. But the n-gga in me was finna punch him, right, but the actor in me, the actor in me was like … and I shrugged it off, and I went to my next line, and I did that shit and I killed it.”

Check out the interview below.

The incident with Vince Vaughn aside, Snoop Dogg has had other successful Hollywood-type ventures, including an ice cream brand that, he said, was inspired by longtime friends Martha Stewart and Master P.

Dubbed Dr. Bombay, the brand is a spin-off from Snoop’s Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT avatar that was born out of the West Coast rapper having the munchies and being fed up with mixing different brands of ice cream.

While discussing his new business venture with TMZ on July 24, Tha Doggfather explained how Martha and Master P have both helped him hone his entrepreneurial skills.

“I’ll give two people credit for where I’m at right now,” he said. “Master P showed me the business, taught me how to brand, market, and do all the things that I’m doing right now. But Martha Stewart showed me how to take it to another level.

“She was always explaining to me about being in different department stores, having the cookbook, expanding my business, doing different things to diversify my portfolio and veritably integrate all of my businesses. So she showed me how to excel at what I’m doing.”