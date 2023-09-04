Snoop Dogg has offered his thoughts on the debate over who the greatest NBA rapper is — and the pick adds up given his loyalties.

On Sunday (September 3), Tha Doggfather shared a snippet of Shaquille O’Neal‘s verse on Southern California duo Coyote‘s new track “3 Lokos,” using it as the determining piece of evidence to bolster his decision.

“@shaq greatest NBA rapper of all time,” he captioned the clip of the legendary center rapping: “They think I’m on the brink of my insanity/ If he ain’t spitting like this for the money, then what can it be/ Momma managed me, Papa was in the military/ I come from The Bricks where the only option is just the cemetery/ I get in the mix opposite of Ben & Jerry’s.”

The 51-year-old Los Angeles native is a lifelong Lakers fan, so his affinity with Shaq goes as far back as the basketball veteran winning his team three straight rings at the turn of the century.

Shaq always goes hard in the paint — literally and figuratively — and his latest rap feature demonstrates why he has such a dominant presence in the entertainment space.

On Friday (September 1), Coyote dropped the new single with Diesel and it was as triumphant a homecoming as the three championships he brought to their city during his prime.

“Being 2 Mexican kids from LA this was a special moment,” Coyote wrote on their social media. “WE BROUGHT @SHAQ BACK TO LA!!”

On the same day as the song’s release, MCs Ladies Love Guapo and Ricky Blanco sat down for a chat with TMZ and discussed how they brought the Diesel collaboration to fruition.

“[Shaq] was like as long as it’s some hardcore stuff, I’m down,” Guapo explained. “So we made a hardcore Hip Hop ’90s-type song and we’re like, ‘Bro, let’s send it to Shaq,’ and he got on it, did his thing, he spit like 32 bars. He went off!”

He added: “Four hours later he FaceTimes us and he shows us his verse and he went crazy! He’s rapping better than 90 percent of rappers out there.”