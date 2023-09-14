Snoop Dogg is quite the fan of the new Barbie movie, so he wanted to make sure to give a glowing review to his millions of followers.

Taking to his Instagram with a video on Tuesday night (September 12), the legendary rapper revealed he finally saw the movie – two months after its release – and praised the record-breaking film for its comedy.

“Just got back from seeing Barbie,” he began. “That shit was funny as a muthafucka. Me and my wife was in there laughing like a muthafucka. And you do know that!”

Watch Snoop’s review for yourself below:

On the opposite end of the Barbie spectrum, Snoop Dogg recently dropped a teaser trailer for the forthcoming film The Big Payback – where he portrays a cold-blooded killer.

The teaser, which revealed that the film would be released on Snoop’s Snoopadelic Films imprint, features the multi-hyphenate narrating his killer’s motivation.

“In a world full of Gods and monsters, the only way to cut off evil is at the root,” he says over the intro, before the camera cuts to Snoop Dogg’s character waiting in a darkened room, eating a bowl of Snoop’s Hoopz in a brilliant cross-branding opportunity, before annihilating his target with no mercy. A release date for the project has not yet been set.

This isn’t the Los Angeles native’s first foray into the world of acting. Over the years, he’s starred in a number of both mainstream and independent films.

In a 2020 interview with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson’s All the Smoke podcast that recently resurfaced and went viral, Tha Doggfather mentioned that “that n-gga” Vince Vaughn really hit him in the 2004 film, Starsky & Hutch.

“We rehearsing, and in the scene, it says, well, Vince is gonna say a line, and then my character, Huggy Bear, is going to interrupt him,” he said. “And Vince is going to say ‘Hey! Don’t you interrupt me.’”

He continued: “N-gga sayin’ his lines, I’m already doing my shit. The n-gga say something like ‘Hey, man.’ That n-gga said, BOW! He slapped the dog shit outta me. He slapped the dog shit out of me. But the n-gga in me was finna punch him, right, but the actor in me, the actor in me was like … and I shrugged it off, and I went to my next line, and I did that shit and I killed it.”

The film went on to be a commercial success, making back nearly three times its $60million budget at the box office.