Snoop Dogg has revealed that he’ll be performing at the Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles, CA, on November 11 — and the performance is all for a good cause.

According to a press release shared with HipHopDX, Baby2Baby will be donating 300,000 essential items to support the children in the Snoop Youth Football and Basketball Leagues and Snoop Special Stars in honor of The Doggfather’s performance.

As an organization, Baby2Baby has distributed more than 350 million essential items including diapers, formula and clothing to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs, foster care agencies, hospitals and underserved school districts, as well as children who have lost everything in the wake of disaster.

Though Snoop Dogg’s career started out in the West Coast gangsta rap scene, he’s become much more PG-rated in recent years — and, he says, he’s not necessarily ashamed of that.

In a recently released interview with actress Tiffany Haddish on his SnoopDoggTV YouTube channel, the Doggfather has revealed that he doesn’t drink the alcohol he endorses. The admission came when he and the Girls Trip actress were discussing endorsement deals.

“What’s so cold is — they know it, and I can say it publicly — I don’t drink none of that shit,” Snoop said of the liquor companies that make the products he shills. “And they know what it is. It’s like, n-gga, you don’t pay me to drink it, you pay me to promote it. So I’m not here to get drunk. I’m here to get money.”

The interview with Haddish, released Tuesday afternoon, was the second of a two-part discussion. The first part dropped two weeks prior. This segment saw Haddish discussing plans for a line of athletic wear, the upcoming Netflix film Mystery Girl which she will star in and produce, and how she’s become “more aggressive” in romantic relationships since turning 40.

In addition, Snoop got Haddish to name some of her favorite albums and movies. She said that her desert island discs would all be by Stevie Wonder.

“I feel like I could listen to him for time indefinite,” she told Snoop.

Asked what film she would remake and star in if she had the chance, Haddish didn’t hesitate. She chose Barbra Streisand’s 1968 star-making vehicle Funny Girl, a musical based on the life of early 20th century comedian and actress Fanny Brice. And Haddish knew who she would get to helm her hypothetical reboot — its original star.