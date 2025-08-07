Snoop Dogg’s mind isn’t just on money — it’s on his soccer club as well.

On Thursday, “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” actor Rob Mac collaborated on an Instagram reel with rapper Snoop Dogg and retired three-time NFL MVP Tom Brady on what they called a “Championship Owners” call, where the three gathered to talk soccer.

Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, joined the ownership group of Welsh club Swansea City on July 18 as a “co-owner and investor.”

“Welcome to the beautiful world of English football, where grown men cry over ties,” Brady jokingly said.

“I’m here for the culture, passion and the chaos, and to get Brady back for all those damn Super Bowls he hit my team with,” Snoop said.

On Aug. 3, 2023 — which happens to be Brady’s birthday — the seven-time Super Bowl champion joined ownership ranks in the sport, becoming a minority owner and chair of the advisory board of English side Birmingham City. He entered the partnership with Birmingham’s owners, Knighthead Capital Management LLC.

“I’ve won a lot of Super Bowls. … Quick crash course — win enough games, you move up to the next league, lose too many, you drop. It’s ruthless,” Brady said.

Snoop Dogg then posed a challenge to Brady and Mac, who has served as the co-owner of Welsh squad Wrexham since Sep. 2020 with actor Ryan Reynolds.

“Let me know when y’all want to roll through Swansea. I’ll have the kids pressed up and the playlist loaded, locked and loaded,” Snoop said with a wink.

Safe to say, there’s a high possibility of seeing the West Coast-born record producer, NFL great and actor clash from opposing sides in the future.