Los Angeles, CA –

Snoop Dogg isn’t too pleased with 50 Cent after the G-Unit boss told his fans to get in touch with the West Coast rap legend for tickets to his show in L.A., resulting in his phone being bombarded with calls and texts.

Fif shared the instructions on Instagram on Tuesday (August 29) while plugging his upcoming concert at the Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday night (August 30) as part of his Final Lap Tour.

Despite the show being sold out, 50 cheekily told his followers to hit up California’s own Uncle Snoop for any remaining tickets.

“LA tomorrow night we are gonna turn it all the way up [fire emoji] SOLD OUT!” he wrote underneath a video recap of his performance in Albuquerque, New Mexico this past weekend.

“But call @snoopdogg for tickets, he can still get everybody in. I’m turning my phone off. LOL #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi @thefinallaptour.”

It appears 50 Cent’s fans and peers heeded his advice and began blowing up Snoop Dogg’s phone in hopes of securing any last-minute tickets, which didn’t sit too well with Tha Doggfather.

“Hold on. Why all you n-ggas keep calling me for these tickets to 50 Cent’s concert?” a disgruntled Snoop complained in a video posted to Instagram hours later. “N-gga, I ain’t got no tickets to 50’s concert or mine.

“50 Cent, you told these n-ggas to call me for tickets? N-gga, I ain’t got no tickets to your show! I ain’t got no tickets to my show! So y’all can stop calling me, texting me, talking about, ‘Cuz, 50 said…’”

“Y’all better take that shit up with 50, n-gga. I can’t do nothing for you, man,” he added before letting out a chuckle, dispelling any notion of legitimate tension between him and his longtime friend and collaborator.

Snoop also tagged 50 in his caption next to a shrugging person and crying face emojis.

50 Cent’s Final Lap Tour has been one of the hottest tickets in Hip Hop this summer having sold over 800,000 tickets worldwide — according to his tourmate Busta Rhymes, anyway.

In a video posted to Instagram earlier this month, the Brooklyn native saluted Fif while backstage at a show for selling “840,000 tickets in one week,” including “675,000 tickets before the first show.”

The Power mogul was flattered by Busta’s praise and simply replied: “That’s cause’ I been outta the country.”

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of 50 Cent’s blockbuster debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin,’ the Final Lap Tour kicked off in Salt Lake City, Utah in late July and has swung through cities including Denver, Montreal, Atlanta, Houston and 50’s hometown of New York City.

The North American leg wraps up in Toronto on September 22, before the tour heads over to Europe, India, Australia and New Zealand, where it comes to a close on December 14.

As its name suggests, 50 has suggested that the massive international trek will be his swan song as a touring artist.

“I won’t be running around like this no more,” he said on Instagram in May. “I gotta do my film and television stuff and got a lot of other things going on behind the scenes that I gotta work on, so I won’t be out touring as much as I’ve been touring.”

He added: “I’m having fun this time because it’s set up to enjoy myself, we not feeling pressure.”

Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg recently wrapped up his own High School Reunion Tour with Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, DJ Drama and Berner — the latter of whim gifted the Death Row Records don a brand new Rolex watch for inviting him on the road.