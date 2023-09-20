Snoop Dogg has offered to bring former Death Row Records singer Danny Boy back to the team after a video of him began making the rounds online.

On Tuesday (September 19), Tha Doggfather took to Instagram to share one of many clips posted by the account called They Have The Range, in which the 45-year-old sings just as well as he did back in the day.

Impressed by his peer hitting all the notes even after all these years, Snoop captioned the video: “Your seat on Death Row awaits you [Earth emoji, microphone emoji, music-note emoji, microphone emoji, Earth emoji] @dannyboysteward.”

Watch the R&B veteran cook below:

Danny Boy is best known for singing the hooks on multiple 2Pac songs on albums like All Eyez on Me and The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory. He also contributed to the Murder Was the Case soundtrack in 1994, which became one of the label’s defining records.

Danny’s debut album on Death Row was shelved and not released until years later in 2010, when the imprint came under new management. By then, his career looked a lot different.

Though he is still making music, having released a new album just this year, the veteran singer now runs his own eatery near Chicago’s West Side. His hands-on approach to running Oh Danny Boys has brought the business a great deal of acclaim, with the menu offering meals such as the Tupac Burger, the Bacon Cheddar Snoop Dogg and Suge Knight Wings.

The memories of Death Row have clearly stayed with Danny Boy and a reunion now seems plausible given the label has a new boss who is set on restoring its glory. In February, Snoop Dogg acquired the brand from MNRK Music Group (formerly eOne Music).

“I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value,” he said in a statement. “It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members. This is an extremely meaningful moment for me.

He concluded: “I’m looking forward to building the next chapter of Death Row Records.”