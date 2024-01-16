Snoop Dogg and Solo Brands’ partnership is cooked.

Just months after the rap superstar revealed that his decision to “give up smoke” was part of a viral marketing campaign, Solo Brands, the company behind the stunt, has fired its CEO.

According to a report from The Daily Outdoor Retailer, the company is going in a different direction after the promo stunt failed to boost revenues.

Solo Brands, maker of Solo Stove and other products, has hired former Vista Outdoor CEO Christopher Metz as its new president, chief executive officer and director of the board, replacing John Merris.

News of the CEO change led to harsh criticism online, with one X user dubbing the Snoop-led campaign a “flop.”

Snoop Dogg initially revealed the news in a social media post in November, writing: “After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time.”

The news took rap fans worldwide by surprise, with The Cool Kids’ Chuck Inglish saying: “Yeah. The simulation is cooked.” UFC fighter Conor McGregor was more supportive: “Best of luck Snoop! We are with you all the way.”

It was only days after the official announcement, however, that the LBC legend revealed his true intentions. Rather than actually giving up smoking, he confirmed the relationship with Solo Stove.

related news Bun B Crowns Snoop Dogg ‘Marketing Genius’ Over Smoking Pump-Fake November 21, 2023

His decision to “give up smoke” referred to the stuff that comes from a fire. The hubbub was revealed to be an ad for a limited-edition collaboration with Solo Stove, a brand of smokeless fire pits.

Before long, Snoop was back puffing and passing. In December, the West Coast rap legend took to Instagram to share a video of him holding an elaborate 3D joint featuring a rolling paper bust of his face.

In the clip, he said: “They done smoked this n-gga down to a tee, this Snoop Dogg blunt. Whoever rolled this for me, thank you cuh. We smoking the shit out this muthafucka to end the new year. Wow. Head blown.”

The one-of-a-kind joint was created by Sesh Farms, who gave a detailed description of it on their own Instagram page.