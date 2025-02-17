The heaviest of the snow in the Dayton area came in the morning hours, but we could still see some isolated snow showers before midnight. Overnight, temperatures turn cold, down to 10 degrees, with highs tomorrow around 20 degrees (normal highs is in the lower 40s). We will see some sun in the morning, and clouds will fill in the afternoon. Temperatures to start the mornings during the work week will be around 10 degrees with wind chills below zero at times. A chance of snow on Wednesday as a low pressure moves to the south of the area, and we could pick up a few inches as it does move through. Temperatures slowly warm up Friday, and get to the 30s Saturday and Sunday

Copyright 2025 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.