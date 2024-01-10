Inside this post I’m sharing so many simple snowman crafts for preschoolers! I love making these during the winter time. Hopefully you will too!
What are easy snowman crafts for preschoolers?
In this post I’m sharing 20+ snowman crafts that are simple to set up and use materials you probably already have around the house. It doesn’t snow very often where we live in California, so my kids LOVE snowmen, even when they’re just building them indoors!
Snowmen are so cute and are pretty easy for preschoolers to make. They are also great to use when you’re teaching kids to follow simple instructions. They usually have very simple components (hat, 3 different sized snowballs, eyes, nose, mouth, buttons, arms, and sometimes a scarf).
The snowman crafts in this post use some of the following materials:
- paint
- construction paper
- glue
- recyclable materials (like toilet paper rolls and cardboard)
- cotton balls/pads
- and more!
RELATED: Need an easy daily activity plan to use with your preschooler? Check out our Year of Play book.
What are crafts?
Craft are projects that are focused on using tools and materials to create a specific tangible object or product. On the other hand, art is usually focused on using tools and materials to express an emotion or idea.
Kids can use their creativity and artistic skills as they create a craft project. I love to use both craft and art activities with my preschool classes!
Why are crafts good to do with preschoolers?
There are so many benefits to doing crafts with preschoolers. Here are a few:
- They can help preschoolers build fine motor skills, including scissor skills.
- Crafts can help preschoolers practice following directions.
- They can help preschoolers improve listening skills.
- Crafts can strengthen preschooler hand-eye coordination.
You can read more about the benefits of crafts here at Early Learning Ideas.
20+ Awesome Snowman Crafts for Preschoolers
I’m so excited to share these creative and fun snowman crafts with you! I’ve collected these snowman activities from many of my amazing and crafty friends. I hope you have fun making some of them!
Snow Globe Craft
This project mixes marble art with a fun snowman craft. Kids think it is so fun!
Some of my favorite keepsake crafts include kid’s photos! This is sure to be one families smile about.
Using leftover paper products for crafts is one of my favorite things. Twisting the colorful pipe cleaners in this craft is also a fabulous fine motor activity.
Have some potatoes that are about to go bad? Use them for this simple snowman art activity!
Decorate the Snowmen
This activity will be on repeat this year with my preschoolers! It’s such an easy activity to set up!
More Snowman Crafts for Kids
Do you have any other favorite snowman themed crafts for kids? Please tell me about them in the comments!
More Winter Activity Ideas for Kids
Don’t miss our ultimate list of 40+ Winter Activities for Kids! These are fabulous to do when you’re stuck indoors this winter!