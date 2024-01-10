Inside this post I’m sharing so many simple snowman crafts for preschoolers! I love making these during the winter time. Hopefully you will too!

What are easy snowman crafts for preschoolers?

In this post I’m sharing 20+ snowman crafts that are simple to set up and use materials you probably already have around the house. It doesn’t snow very often where we live in California, so my kids LOVE snowmen, even when they’re just building them indoors!

Snowmen are so cute and are pretty easy for preschoolers to make. They are also great to use when you’re teaching kids to follow simple instructions. They usually have very simple components (hat, 3 different sized snowballs, eyes, nose, mouth, buttons, arms, and sometimes a scarf).

The snowman crafts in this post use some of the following materials:

paint

construction paper

glue

recyclable materials (like toilet paper rolls and cardboard)

cotton balls/pads

and more!

