Hamas launched its brutal assault on Jewish women, children, babies and the elderly on Saturday October 7. Many expected a full-blown stock market crash on Monday, October 9, as investors reacted to the slaughter. Incredibly, it didn’t happen.

The benchmark FTSE 100 index opened at 7,494.58 and closed at 7,492.21, a drop of just 2.37 points.

In the US, the S&P 500 actually climbed by 27.16 points, from 4,308.50 to 4,335.66.

Have investors got no humanity? History suggests they don’t. All that matters on markets is the bottom line.

As the sheer brutality of the surprise attacks sank in, investors kept their eyes on the oil price. They wanted to see if the latest bout of Middle Eastern instability would drive up energy prices.

The price of a barrel of Brent crude clicked up from around $84 to $88 a barrel. Then stopped.

That was notably below this year’s peak of $96.55, which it hit on September 27, after a surprise drop in US crude stockpiles triggered fears of supply shortages.

Stock markets breathed a sigh of relief, and started worrying about the one thing that has obsessed them throughout 2023.

US interest rates.

It’s true. Investors are far more concerned about whether the US Federal Reserve will hike interest rates at its next meeting on October 31, than how many more children will die in this nightmare conflict.