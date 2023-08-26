Sonic Superstars turned heads when it was announced earlier this year, combining classic Sonic the Hedgehog platforming action with a luscious modern art style. Of course, with a series that has been wildly inconsistent since the 16-bit era, flashy visuals are no guarantee that a new Sonic the Hedgehog game will deliver in the gameplay department. Fortunately, any lingering doubts that Sonic Superstars wouldn’t deliver where it counts were instantly dispelled when I went hands on with the upcoming platformer at gamescom. Indeed, it was so good that I played it twice. Here’s why Sonic Superstars was my favourite new title at gamescom.

Two different zones are playable at gamescom, both made up of two stages that culminate in a boss battle.

Bridge Island is your classic Green Hill style opening stage, featuring sunshine, rainbows and blue skies.

The first thing you notice are the gorgeous visuals, which are so bright and colourful that SEGA should give away a pair of sunglasses with every copy.

Even better, however, is how good it all feels. On a scale of Sonic the Hedgehog 4 to Sonic Mania, Superstars is thankfully much closer to the latter than the former.

The controls are incredibly tight, the action is blisteringly fast and it runs as smooth as freshly churned butter.

Speed Jungle is even better looking, not to mention more complex. You can swing on vines to reach higher platforms, flip between the foreground and background and battle mini bosses by spin dashing up its tentacles.